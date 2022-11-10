The holidays are here and every dollar counts during this busy, expensive season! Our go-to store for bulk buys, high-quality booze, and (arguably) the best rotisserie chicken in the biz, Costco, is a one-stop shop at the holidays. Lucky for us, Costco is rolling out deals and discounts on everything you need for you holiday table and beyond. Here are the best deals you can't miss this month at Costco.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO