Glenwood Springs, CO

‘This is their place’ — Veterans Resource Center takes steps to reach more area vets, young and old

By Chelsea Self
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
 4 days ago
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

RFTA climate action planning project more than halfway complete

The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority is more than halfway through its climate action plan project. The inter-governmental transit agency created a four-phase project aimed at reducing greenhouse emissions within the agency’s regional bus operations. The first two phases involved working with various stakeholders and deciding on target goals. Phase...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Fishing Guide Alliance works to spruce up popular boat ramp at Westbank

The Roaring Fork Fishing Guide Alliance (RFFGA) recently coordinated a project to improve the conditions at the Sam Caudill State Wildlife Area/Westbank boat ramp, which is one of the busiest ramps on the Roaring Fork River. RFFGA President Kyle Holt coordinated a project. He said the condition of the ramp...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Carbondale board gives final consideration to comp plan update Tuesday

The town of Carbondale’s new 2022 Comprehensive Plan Update is being reviewed and considered for adoption before the Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Tuesday. The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Carbondale Town Hall, 511 Colorado Ave. The new document, coined as “Chart Carbondale”...
CARBONDALE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Daniel Mierkey

There will be a Celebration of Dan’s Life held on Saturday, November 19th beginning at 2 pm. The gathering will be held at the Elks Lodge #2286 in West Glenwood Springs. Please be ready to come and share some fun, good memories, a favorite joke, fish tale, or ‘Danism.” In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dan Mierkey Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank to benefit his five grandchildren.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt football season comes to an end with 41-7 loss at Eaton in 2A state quarterfinals

The Basalt High School football season came to an end on Saturday with a 41-7 loss at Eaton in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A state playoffs. The No. 2-seeded Reds, the two-time defending state champion, jumped all over the No. 7-seeded Longhorns from the start. Eaton led 7-0 less than two minutes into the game and never looked back, taking a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
BASALT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle High football playoff run ends with 14-0 loss at Montezuma-Cortez

Relentless defensive pressure applied by the host Montezuma-Cortez Panthers spelled the fate of the Rifle High School football team early on and throughout a 2A quarterfinal playoff game Saturday, ending in a 14-0 loss for the Bears to close the season. The 14th-ranked Bears had beaten the No. 11 Panthers...
RIFLE, CO

