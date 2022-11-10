Read full article on original website
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
New Chicago police recruits join the ranks
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is adding new recruits to the ranks. On Monday, a graduation ceremony was held at Navy Pier. Recently promoted command staff, sergeants, and field training officers were also recognized. CPD launched a nationwide campaign this year in search of new recruits amid a national...
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
Chicago police warn residents of Back of the Yards about burglar breaking into homes
CHICAGO - Chicago police want residents of the Back of the Yards neighborhood to be on the lookout for a burglar. Police said the man has broken into at least two homes and stolen stuff. The two robberies occurred on the night of November 5th into the morning of November...
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
Chicago police prepare for busy holiday shopping season
Thursday marks two weeks until Thanksgiving, and Chicago police are already preparing to combat retail theft during the holiday shopping season.
Man shot in cheek, nose, arm and shoulder on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Friday night in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when a red colored SUV pulled alongside him. An occupant...
15-year-old boy shot in alley on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley on Chicago's South Side Sunday. At about 5:57 p.m., the teen was in an alley in the 6900 block of South Indiana Avenue when he was shot in the right leg by an unknown offender, police said. He was transported...
Wanted: Police seek suspect in fatal West Side shooting
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to a murder in West Garfield Park this August. Police say on Aug. 31 around 4:15 p.m. the suspect fatally shot a victim during a fight in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road. The suspect is...
Chicago man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking at least 5 firearms
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking at least five firearms. Roberto Prieto, 34, pled guilty to three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in June. According to prosecutors, in June 2020 and July 2021, Prieto offered firearms...
Gunfire reported outside Yorktown Center shopping mall
Lombard police are investigating after a report of shots fired near the Yorktown Center shopping mall.
St. Ignatius hockey player recalls ‘crash, bang’ of Indiana bus crash: ‘We all stayed together and prayed’
CHICAGO - Colin McGrath was resting on his friend’s shoulder on the St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team’s bus Saturday evening after a tournament in Indiana. "All of a sudden I hear a crash, bang, and I blacked out," said McGrath, a player on the school’s junior varsity Wolfpack team.
Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police
CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
Carpentersville woman who killed 7 in wrong-way I-90 crash was drunk behind the wheel: coroner
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban woman who was driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 back in July, resulting in the deaths of eight people including herself, was intoxicated at the time of the two-vehicle crash. The latest information was released Monday by the McHenry County coroner, Dr. Michael...
North Side crime: 3 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago's Rogers Park
The three men were standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of North Clark Street and West Wallen Avenue when shots were fired by an unknown offender — possibly more than one.
Replay Lincoln Park transforms into "Harry's House"
Harry Styles made a big splash with his stop in Chicago, and now a local bar wants to keep the party going for fans. Replay Lincoln Park is hosting a “Harry's House” pop-up as a nod to the singer.
Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side: COPA
CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer fired at someone who pointed a gun at him at a gas station on the Northwest Side Wednesday, but it was unclear if that person was hit, officials said. Police were releasing few details of the shooting, which occurred about 8:20 a.m. in...
Oak Park swears in new police chief — and she's already making history
OAK PARK, Ill. - The village of Oak Park has sworn in its new police chief, and she is already making history. However, she isn't new to the department. She has served in various roles on the force for the last two decades. Chief Shatonya Johnson, who grew up on...
Chicago-based company creates board game inspired by rats as city is once again named rat capital of the US
CHICAGO - A Chicago-based company has created a board game inspired by rats as the city has once again been named the rat capital of the country. In the Target: Rats Game, each player is on a mission to multiply their rat family, build new nests and be crowned "Da Big Cheese," which is the rat ruler who sits atop of a golden thrown of Chicago deep dish pizza, the creators of the game said.
Memorial honoring Highland Park shooting victims officially opens
A temporary memorial honoring those killed in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting opens Friday. The memorial is located right next to city hall and the library. Flowers will be provided for the community to pay their respects.
