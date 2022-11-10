ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Chicago police recruits join the ranks

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is adding new recruits to the ranks. On Monday, a graduation ceremony was held at Navy Pier. Recently promoted command staff, sergeants, and field training officers were also recognized. CPD launched a nationwide campaign this year in search of new recruits amid a national...
Man missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area: police

CHICAGO - A 68-year-old man is missing from Chicago's Grand Crossing area. He hasn't been seen since Thursday, according to police. Joseph Lazzara's last known location is 7532 South Stoney Island. Police say Lazzara has family in Palos Heights. Lazzara is Hispanic, about 5'8", 220 lbs., he has brown eyes...
Chicago-based company creates board game inspired by rats as city is once again named rat capital of the US

CHICAGO - A Chicago-based company has created a board game inspired by rats as the city has once again been named the rat capital of the country. In the Target: Rats Game, each player is on a mission to multiply their rat family, build new nests and be crowned "Da Big Cheese," which is the rat ruler who sits atop of a golden thrown of Chicago deep dish pizza, the creators of the game said.
