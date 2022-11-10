Police say they arrested a Windsor man Wednesday after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with intent to sell and possession of narcotics. He was held on a $25,000 bond and arraigned in New London Superior Court on Thursday.

NEW LONDON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO