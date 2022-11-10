ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury, CT

NBC Connecticut

Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody

A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition

A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor man arrested with fentanyl

NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
NEW LONDON, CT
FOX 61

Pedestrian killed after struck by a vehicle in Avon: Police

AVON, Connecticut — A pedestrian is dead after police said they were struck while crossing a road in Avon early Monday morning. According to Avon police, the person was trying to cross East Main Street (Route 44) around 6 a.m. Officials said as the pedestrian was trying to cross...
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Reported Missing From East Hartford Found Dead in Glastonbury

A man who was reported missing from East Hartford last week was found dead in Glastonbury over the weekend. East Hartford police issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Howard Wilmes, who had been reported missing by his family on Friday. Glastonbury police said they began searching the 157-acre Longo Open...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed by driver in Avon

AVON, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed by a driver in Avon on Monday morning. According to Avon police, the unidentified pedestrian was hit on the area of 30 East Main St. around 6 a.m. The victim was trying to cross the street and struck by a...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Concrete Block Falls on Construction Worker in Simsbury: PD

Police are investigating a construction accident in Simsbury on Monday. Authorities said a concrete block fell on a construction worker on Riley Road. Investigators did not release details about the worker's condition or the extent of injuries.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

