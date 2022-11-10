Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody
A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
NBC Connecticut
Clerk Shot at New Haven Liquor Store in Stable Condition
A clerk at a New Haven liquor store was shot Saturday evening during a robbery and he is in stable condition after being treated for serious injuries, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Yale Bowl Wine & Spirits liquor store on Derby Avenue at 6:30 p.m. to investigate a shooting and found the clerk, a 53-year-old Wallingford man, had been shot.
Man arrested after gun, drugs found outside crowded parking garage in Springfield
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after police were dispersing a crowded parking garage on Bridge Street.
Journal Inquirer
Windsor man arrested with fentanyl
NEW LONDON — Police say they arrested a Windsor man last week after they stopped his car on Water Street and found him to have 402 bags of fentanyl that weighed a total of 90 grams. Richard Ortiz was charged with two counts each of possession of narcotics with...
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery in New Haven
A liquor store clerk is recovering after he was shot during an apparent robbery in New Haven on Saturday. Officers received a call about someone shot at the Yale Bowl Liquor Store on Derby Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found the store clerk who had...
NBC Connecticut
Man Injured in Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after a shooting in Hartford early Monday morning. Officers were called to an area hospital around 1:20 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. When police arrived, they said they met with a man in his 30s who was suffering from...
Bristol Press
Farmington man found guilty of supplying narcotics that were distributed in Bristol area
A Farmington man has been convicted of supplying narcotics to an individual who distributed the drugs in Bristol. Anthony Harris, 53, was found guilty by a federal jury in New Haven last week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Harris, federal authorities said, was legally prescribed oxycodone for a...
Two Springfield residents arrested after weapons, drugs found in car
Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, three knives, and brass knuckles after a traffic stop on Sunday.
2 people shot in separate incidents in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two people were shot but expected to recover in separate incidents in Hartford Monday, according to police. At 1:22 a.m., police officers were called to a hospital for a gunshot victim. They found a man in his thirties suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the area of 133 Newfield Avenue, according to Hartford Police.
NBC Connecticut
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Police collect 59 firearms in gun buyback event
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - On Saturday, the Waterbury Police Department participated in a statewide gun buyback event which was organized by the Newtown Action Alliance Foundation. Police say they collected 59 various types of firearms and individuals that turned in their firearms received a gift card. This event is an...
NBC Connecticut
Concrete Block Falls on Construction Worker in Simsbury: PD
Police are investigating a construction accident in Simsbury on Monday. Authorities said a concrete block fell on a construction worker on Riley Road. Investigators did not release details about the worker's condition or the extent of injuries.
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling hours held for fallen New Haven firefighter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Calling hours were held to honor the life of a New Haven firefighter on Monday who died in a highway car crash earlier this month. A viewing for the late 27-year-old Thomas Mieles was held at the Celentano Funeral Home in New Haven. Family members paid their respects between 1 […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing 2 People on I-91 in Wethersfield
Police have arrested a man that's accused of fleeing a crash that left two pedestrians dead on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last year. State police said 34-year-old Shawn Wright, of Windsor, turned himself in to police on Wednesday after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. On Sept....
milfordmirror.com
Four larceny suspects arrested at Milford car dealership Wednesday, police say
MILFORD — Four men were arrested on larceny charges at the same local car dealership Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Police said at least three of the men knew each other. Milford officers were called to Dash Cars, a used car dealership at 750 Bridgeport Ave., around 1 p.m....
NBC Connecticut
State Police ID Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Route 4 at Burlington-Farmington Line
Connecticut State Police have identified the man who was killed in a head-on crash on Route 4 at the Burlington-Farmington line on Friday morning. Troopers said 38-year-old Anthony Martocci, of Meriden, was traveling westbound on Route 4 just before 6:30 a.m. when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle traveling eastbound head-on.
