NYC to close Randall’s Island migrant facility, relocate occupants to new housing

By Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City will soon shut down its migrant relief center on Randall’s Island and relocate the remaining occupants to a Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday.

New York City will close the Randall’s Island migrant facility next week. The city’s newest migrant relief center will be located at the Watson Hotel in Midtown Manhattan. It will include 600 rooms to house single men seeking asylum.

New York City has received nearly 24,000 asylum seekers arriving on buses from the southern border, but the number of new arrivals has slowed in recent weeks, according to city officials.

“The city is currently caring for over 17,500 asylum seekers, a number that continues to grow steadily,” Adams said in a statement. “We will continue to pivot and shift as necessary to deal with this humanitarian crisis, but it’s clear that we still need financial assistance from our state and federal partners.”

The Randall’s Island facility was built in the parking lot of Icahn Stadium and cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars to construct. It offered food and showers, a laundry facility, cots, couches, phones, video games and exercise equipment.

The Randall’s Island facility opened on Oct. 19 but saw a low turnout of asylum seekers. It was able to house up to 1,000 people.

New York City’s humanitarian relief shelters provide asylum seekers with shelter, food, medical care, case work services and a range of settlement options, according to city officials.

“We continue to welcome asylum seekers arriving in New York City with compassion and care. This Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide asylum seekers with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination,” Adams said.

