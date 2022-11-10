Read full article on original website
kpic
Coffee Creek Correctional Facility announces death of inmate from Coos County
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Oregon Departments of Corrections (DOC) has announced the death of an adult in custody, 39-year-old Alishae Dawne Kohl. Kohl entered DOC custody on September 18, 2018 from Coos County with an earliest release date of October 9, 2023. According to the DOC, Kohl was incarcerated...
kqennewsradio.com
WINSTON MAIL JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED MAIL THEFT
A Winston man was jailed following alleged mail theft early Sunday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 12:30 a.m. a deputy was dispatched regarding the possible theft of mail near Winston. The deputy encountered a sedan on Brockway Road a short time later. That vehicle turned onto Kent Creek Road and allegedly sped away at a high rate of speed in an attempt to avoid the deputy. The vehicle was stopped near the 600 block of Kent Creek Road.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR REPORTED VEHICLE THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for a reported vehicle theft on Friday. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. a victim said her pickup was stolen while she was inside a store in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The vehicle was located a short time later near the intersection of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Housley Avenue.
oregontoday.net
Prison & Restitution, Nov. 11
A 42-year old Coos Bay male was recently found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of a Myrtle Point woman in Sept. of 2021 by a large dog. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Thomas Robertson was responsible for the dog that killed Amber LaBelle at Myrtle Pt., Sept. 24, 2021. Robertson, following a three-day trial, was sentenced to 26-months in prison and ordered to pay funeral costs of $1,740.35. He will also serve 36-months of post-prison supervision.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
kpic
Ballots still being counted for Coos County Commissioner position 3 seat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The candidates for Coos County Commissioner position 3 continue to await the next ballot count update for the seat. On Monday, the results so far show Rod Taylor ahead of incumbent Melissa Cribbins by 160 votes. That was last updated on Thursday, November 10. Coos...
kezi.com
Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
kezi.com
PeaceHealth doctor pleads guilty to animal neglect; neighbors weigh in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A PeaceHealth doctor has been convicted of animal neglect after pleading guilty. KEZI confirmed with PeaceHealth officials that Dr. Christy Horton is employed at their Peace Harbor Medical Center in Florence. According to court documents, on November 1, Horton pleaded guilty in the Eugene Municipal Court to...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED ON 43 CHARGES FOLLOWING WEEKEND STANDOFF, VICTIM HOSPITALIZED
A man is jailed on 43 charges following a weekend standoff that left a victim hospitalized. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said the driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. O’Dell said the driver went out Lookinglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.
kpic
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
kpic
Fire destroys two outbuildings, RV in Melrose
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two small outbuildings and one RV were lost in an early-morning fire in Melrose, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 said Sunday. Firefighters with DCFD2 were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to a report of possibly two barns on fire in the 200 block of Snowberry Road in Melrose.
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
kpic
Most Coos County races close, but sheriff's race has clear leader
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Election ballots continue to be counted in Coos County, and while some races are too close to call, there's a clear frontrunner for Coos County Sheriff. The winner appears to be Captain Gabe Fabrizio. On Wednesday, Fabrizio led with more than 70% of the vote,...
