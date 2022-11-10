DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.

