CHICAGO - The Detroit Lions looked as if they were on their way to another loss trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter. They sure turned it around in a hurry. Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run in the closing minutes, Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and a touchdown, and Detroit overcame another dazzling effort by Chicago’s Justin Fields to beat the Bears 31-30 on Sunday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO