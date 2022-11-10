ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Cost of turkey goes up!

Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, the court denied a last-minute defense motion to suppress video evidence showing the alleged rape. Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

APD asks for help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November 3 and may be in the Boyce area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate. Sheriff Stuart Wright says on Nov. 10, Carlos Thomas, 45, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaining about severe back pain. Thomas suddenly became unresponsive while in the ambulance, the sheriff’s office says. Life-saving efforts were performed, but were unsuccessful. Thomas was pronounced dead a short time later.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Leesville's Carter Causey one handed grab wins "Cool" plays of the week

Video of alleged rape of RPSO informant admitted as evidence ahead of trial. Just one day before jury selection begins in the trial of Antonio Jones, 48 of Alexandria, the court denied a last-minute defense motion to suppress video evidence showing the alleged rape. Cost of turkey goes up!. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Tenth annual ‘Girls on the Run’ 5k takes place Saturday morning

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Girls on the Run 5-kilometer race took place on Saturday morning, wrapping up a ten-week confidence-building program for girls. The Girls on the Run program is run through the YWCA for girls in grades 3-8. The girls work through a curriculum that includes life lessons like healthy living, building relationships, and confidence-building exercises. Saturday’s race was the tenth annual and was the largest in program history with 334 girls participating.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams. The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye. Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week one of the playoffs is here and through the rain, the KALB sports team still caught some amazing plays. This week’s winner was Carter Causey with the one-handed grab for the Leesville Wampus Cats.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Tioga High School celebrates archery state title

TIOGA La. (KALB) - On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Tioga community celebrated the Tioga High School archery team winning the 2022 state championship. Complete with vendors and a car show the community helped recognize the 26 young archers who were able to take first place at the 2022 Archery in Louisiana Schools State Bullseye Tournament.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

Christmas and Holiday Event Blog for Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We are working to bring you a list of all of the local Christmas and Holiday-themed events happening around Cenla!. Check back for more updates as we add to our list. If you have an event that you’d like us to add, please email news@kalb.com with the day, time and details.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Many worried that turkey shortage may change Thanksgiving plans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - With Thanksgiving at the end of the month, and a current turkey shortage, many are worried whether they will be able to carve a turkey this Thanksgiving. So how much more can you expect to pay when you head to the store? The U.S. Department of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Girls on the Run

Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern. The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. Tioga Archery Champs. City of Alexandria honors veterans. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Demons can’t dig out of first-half hole, fall to No. 25 Southeastern

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) -The Northwestern State football team built its best Southland Conference start in three-plus decades in part by winning the third-down battle, slowing opposing offenses. The Demons could not find that same success Saturday afternoon at No. 25 Southeastern as the Lions halted NSU’s four-game conference win streak...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy