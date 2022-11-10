ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Girls on the Run 5-kilometer race took place on Saturday morning, wrapping up a ten-week confidence-building program for girls. The Girls on the Run program is run through the YWCA for girls in grades 3-8. The girls work through a curriculum that includes life lessons like healthy living, building relationships, and confidence-building exercises. Saturday’s race was the tenth annual and was the largest in program history with 334 girls participating.

