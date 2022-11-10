Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
Cook County prosecutors undecided on new R. Kelly trial
Cook County prosecutors on Monday asked for more time to decide on whether to prosecute R&B star R. Kelly on sexual abuse charges involving four Chicago-area women.
Woman Allegedly Shoves Flight Attendant During Confrontation on Chicago-Bound Plane
Chicago police and the FBI are investigating after a woman allegedly shoved a flight attendant on a plane landing at O’Hare International Airport on Sunday morning. According to authorities, a disturbance was reported on the flight as it approached the airport at approximately 6 a.m. Sunday. A passenger, who...
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
At 80, the half-brother of the Rev. Jesse Jackson has been freed from prison under the federal First Step Act after a federal judge cut short his life sentence for ordering contract killings.
Attorneys call on archdiocese to place Clements on accused list
CHICAGO — Attorneys for a survivor of alleged sexual abuse are calling on the Archdiocese of Chicago to add Father George Clements’ name to the list of credibly accused clergy. The victim claims he was abused by Clements while he served as a priest at Holy Angels Church...
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal Attack
A mom was brutally attacked by Riverdale Police during the pandemic in which she sustained physical damages to her head. Understandably, the mother, Angela Coleman waited to have a fair trial in court. But to her dismay Riverdale officials tried to sweep her case under the rug by offering her pennies for her problems.
Chicago man admits to committing 5 robberies on the Blue Line in two weeks, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with robbing a passenger on the CTA Blue Line, and they say he has admitted to committing five robberies on the train line since October 22. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Arshawn Gallaway held without bail during a court hearing Sunday afternoon. McCarthy pointed to...
New Chicago police recruits join the ranks
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is adding new recruits to the ranks. On Monday, a graduation ceremony was held at Navy Pier. Recently promoted command staff, sergeants, and field training officers were also recognized. CPD launched a nationwide campaign this year in search of new recruits amid a national...
Parents file new complaint against Latin School claiming cyberbullying led to son's suicide
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last spring, the CBS 2 Investigators broke the story of a 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein who took his life after relentless cyberbullying.Nate's parents said the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop the cyberbullying – and they fired a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Now, as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, the Latin School of Chicago now is filing its own lawsuit.According to court filings, Latin is now suing its insurer, Liberty Mutual - alleging that the insurance company wonʼt fully pay their attorneys' fees in the lawsuit filed by the Nate's parents. This...
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
Men jump on school bus, hurl anti-Semitic slurs at Orthodox Jewish students in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four men jumped onto a bus filled with students from a local Orthodox Jewish school and hurled anti-Semitic slurs at them Wednesday. According to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a school bus was dropping off Jewish elementary students from a local Orthodox Jewish school in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Uptick in vehicle thefts in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood: police
CHICAGO - Police are warning Chicago residents about an uptick in vehicle thefts in Englewood. In each incident, the victim parked their car, and then discovered it missing. The thefts occurred at the following locations and times:. 6900 Block of South Parnell Avenue on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. 6900...
Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders
It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later? Beginning […]
'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
12-year-old girl critically shot in neck from drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old girl was shot in the neck in South Chicago Sunday morning. According to police, the girl was walking near the 8900 block of South Chicago Avenue around 9:24 a.m. when an individual in a dark colored car fired shots in her direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to the neck and was […]
2 suspects wanted for burglarizing churches on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing churches on the South Side. In each incident, the offenders would gain entry to a church by damaging a door or window, police said. The offenders would then take items. The incidents occurred in the following locations and...
R&B icon Anita Baker announces first tour in nearly three decades, with Midwest stops in Detroit and Chicago
LOS ANGELES — Anita Baker, the R&B icon with the rapturous mezzo-soprano voice, is hitting the road in the United States for a new tour for the first time in 28 years. Baker — one of the most prized vocalists to emerge in the 1980s — will return with a 15-show trek in 2023.
Man beaten by group on Red Line during robbery
A man was attacked during a robbery on the CTA Red Line overnight. The man was on the northbound Red Line train when he was approached by 4-6 men, who asked him for cigarettes, according to police.
2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago
CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
Chicago restaurant holds fundraiser for employee critically injured in hit-and-run
A white sedan hit an unoccupied parked car, which shifted onto the curb and hit the man, CPD said.
