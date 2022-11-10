ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Attorneys call on archdiocese to place Clements on accused list

CHICAGO — Attorneys for a survivor of alleged sexual abuse are calling on the Archdiocese of Chicago to add Father George Clements’ name to the list of credibly accused clergy. The victim claims he was abused by Clements while he served as a priest at Holy Angels Church...
CHICAGO, IL
Siloam

Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal Attack

A mom was brutally attacked by Riverdale Police during the pandemic in which she sustained physical damages to her head. Understandably, the mother, Angela Coleman waited to have a fair trial in court. But to her dismay Riverdale officials tried to sweep her case under the rug by offering her pennies for her problems.
RIVERDALE, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

New Chicago police recruits join the ranks

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is adding new recruits to the ranks. On Monday, a graduation ceremony was held at Navy Pier. Recently promoted command staff, sergeants, and field training officers were also recognized. CPD launched a nationwide campaign this year in search of new recruits amid a national...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Parents file new complaint against Latin School claiming cyberbullying led to son's suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Last spring, the CBS 2 Investigators broke the story of a 15-year-old boy named Nate Bronstein who took his life after relentless cyberbullying.Nate's parents said the Latin School of Chicago could have done more to stop the cyberbullying – and they fired a multimillion-dollar lawsuit. Now, as CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Friday, the Latin School of Chicago now is filing its own lawsuit.According to court filings, Latin is now suing its insurer, Liberty Mutual - alleging that the insurance company wonʼt fully pay their attorneys' fees in the lawsuit filed by the Nate's parents. This...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead. For decades, the case has been cold. Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later?   Beginning […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'There's a double and triple checking of that': Gun accidentally fired at Chicago Police Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A close call inside the Chicago Police Academy after a gun was accidentally fired.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the exclusive CBS 2 story. Police recruits have to buy their own guns so it's common for gun companies to come to the police academy, so the officers can try out the weapons. But a mistake was made and a live round left in one of the guns on display.Several gun company representatives were at the Chicago Police Education and Training Academy early Thursday morning. Police sources said one of the vendors left a round in one of the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for scamming elderly victims in Chicago

CHICAGO - Police are looking for two men who are scamming elderly victims in Chicago. In each incident, the offenders will approach the victims, usually elderly citizens, who are in front of their residences. The offenders claim to be contractors and solicit unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs, polices said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy