Local high school football playoffs Saturday (11-12-22)
Jumping into the Annual Polar Plunge
Hundreds of people braced the 40 degree temperatures of Lake Erie on Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics. Karly Heath, the Stewardship Manager and Law Enforcement Liaison for Special Olympics said, "It's heartwarming first and foremast and it goes to a great cause and this type of event gives right back to our athletes and it means the world to them."
New scores show promising growth for Erie School District students
The Erie School District shared their findings from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS) on Wednesday. They also made some decisions about moving forward financially, now that they’re no longer on the state’s financial watch list. Districts all over the country have faced learning adversities following the pandemic, but the district said that the growth […]
Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
Allegheny’s liquor license
Allegheny College has acquired a liquor license, raising questions of its use and how it could affect future student policy. On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Meadville Tribune reported that the transfer of the liquor license of the former Mad Hatters Southwest Grill LLC to Allegheny College was approved by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
Warm Lakes Will Bring Massive Snow Storm To New York
The warmer-than-average temperatures we had here in New York at the beginning of November are now coming back to haunt us. Because of the warm weather, Erie and Ontario Lakes never cooled down and now because they are at record warm temperatures for this time of the year, the cold front that is coming later this week will cause massive lake-effect snow across the area.
First-Year Allegheny College Student Killed in Car Crash
New information on a crash that took the life of an Allegheny College student has been released. State Police said it happened Friday, along Interstate-79, South of Meadville. On Saturday, Allegheny College leaders sent out an e-mail, confirming it was first-year student, 19-year old Danielle Duncan who was killed in the crash, and also sending out their condolences to her family, and the campus community.
ANF Approves Fourmile Project in Warren, McKean Counties
BRADFORD, Pa. – The USDA Forest Service announced that Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed the decision for the Fourmile Project, which involves four Warren County municipalities. The decision authorizes several management actions in the Fourmile Project Area – a 45,647-acre area located in the Bradford Ranger District in...
Sikh Temple in Erie celebrates 553rd birthday of founder Guru Nanak
On Sunday, the Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated the birthday of the founder of Sikhism. Members at Sikh Temple in Erie celebrated Guru Nanak’s 553rd birthday with food and a ceremony. Some of the main teachings of Guru Nanak include: We should all work to live an honest living, to share what we have for […]
Your Health: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?
Doug Mastriano concedes Pennsylvania Governor race to Josh Shapiro. Hagen History Center holds war re-enactments in honor of Veterans Day.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the Southern Tier
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. This is to account for lake snow showers that could bring around 2 to 4 inches of snow on average, upwards of 6 in the higher elevations. This could lead to slippery or snowy road conditions throughout the duration of the advisory.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Winter Storm Watch issued for later this week in parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is a growing chance of an impactful lake effect snow event Thursday through Sunday for portions of Western New York. On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties from Thursday evening through Sunday evening. This is to account for the chance for multiple lake effect snow bands that could develop and bring heavy snow. Several inches of snow, at least, could fall during this timeframe and lead to travel impacts.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Pennsylvania
Erie is a city on the south shore of Lake Erie and the county seat of Erie County, Pennsylvania. Erie is the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania and the largest city in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The estimated population was 93,928 in 2021.
Disco Spectacular returns to Erie, raises money for local nonprofit
Folks got to party the night away and enjoyed great dance music, all for a great cause. The Disco Spectacular has returned to Erie with the evening including music, lights and video of the disco era’s greatest artists. Money raised goes towards “Voices for Independence,” an Erie nonprofit that has served the disability community throughout […]
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Herb & Honey Bakery celebrates two-year anniversary
A local bakery celebrated their two-year anniversary. The business is located inside Urbaniak Brothers on East 24th Street. Herb & Honey Bakery celebrated two years this weekend, and the artisan bakery offers from-scratch croissants, pastries and bread featuring local ingredients. Jessica Schultz, the baker, is an Erie native, and she said the company found a […]
Heavy lake effect snow possible later this week
“We are expecting the lake effect snow bands set up to the south of Buffalo and northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties during the overnight Thursday night into Friday morning,” said Dan Kelly with Buffalo’s National Weather Service.
Cannon’s Chophouse will become salon next year
A new opportunity for entrepreneurs in Erie County is coming to a vacant Peach Street property by spring of next year. In the Peach Tree Place Plaza, Scott Enterprises is turning a former steakhouse into studio spaces for salon professionals called Sola Salon Studios. “This gives hair stylists an opportunity to have and own their […]
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A foster parent contacted 19 Investigates because he was a dad fed up and concerned for his safety. Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days. The county says the unfortunate situation amplifies a placement crisis in our state. 19...
