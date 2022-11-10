ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Donations, volunteers needed for annual holiday giving drive

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – They are things that most of us take for granted every day. But some simple things, like shampoo, or even a toothbrush, can cost too much. “Those who are impacted by this really need our help as a community,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, Executive Director of Compassionate Home Health Care Inc.
APPLETON, WI
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
OSHKOSH, WI
Caferoz coffee benefits National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
APPLETON, WI
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
GREEN BAY, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ashwaubenon High School presents: ‘Guys and Dolls’

(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical. Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
GREEN BAY, WI
Stuffing recipe from Biebel’s Catering

(WFRV) – It’s a side dish that often steals the show on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re in need of a great recipe, Heather Ohde from Biebel’s Catering & Rental visited Local 5 Live with one you can try this holiday season. Biebel’s Catering Stuffing recipe:
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
GREEN BAY, WI
Titletown’s ice skating rink opens for the season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season. According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.
GREEN BAY, WI
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
FOND DU LAC, WI

