FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
Donations, volunteers needed for annual holiday giving drive
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – They are things that most of us take for granted every day. But some simple things, like shampoo, or even a toothbrush, can cost too much. “Those who are impacted by this really need our help as a community,” said Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, Executive Director of Compassionate Home Health Care Inc.
wearegreenbay.com
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Area Community Pantry ensuring everyone has a Thanksgiving feast
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – With Thanksgiving approaching quickly, some of the less fortunate families were expecting to go without a turkey. However, thanks to Feeding America and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, turkeys were given out at the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry on Monday, ensuring families will have a Thanksgiving feast.
wearegreenbay.com
Caferoz coffee benefits National Coalition Against Domestic Violence
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Jim Ver Voort from Gary’s Premium Cocktails with a look at the partnership plus how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Chapel Hart coming to Green Bay in March of 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An American country music group from Mississippi is coming to Green Bay to perform in early 2023 at the Meyer Theatre. Apart of their Glory Days Tour, Chapel Hart will be at the Meyer Theatre on Thursday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and go all the way up to $125 for a VIP experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ’Tis the season for ‘Nutcracker’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the time of the year for one of the most famous shows of all. We have five versions of “The Nutcracker” ballet in Northeastern Wisconsin. Each production involves scores and scores of people on stage and behind. Most of the...
wearegreenbay.com
Annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March” shines a light on the mental health of veterans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a thousand people gathered for the tenth annual “Veteran Suicide Awareness March”. Veterans marching say the event is the perfect opportunity to honor those who have lost their lives. Veterans supporting the march say they hope to uplift those who...
wearegreenbay.com
Ashwaubenon High School presents: ‘Guys and Dolls’
(WFRV) – Today’s spotlight on entertainment will have you singing some familiar tunes from a popular musical. Some of the cast and crew from Ashwaubenon High School’s presentation of ‘Guys and Dolls’ visited Local 5 Live with details on the show plus a sneak peak performance.
wearegreenbay.com
Date for Donald Driver Charity Softball Game announced, tickets go on sale November 17
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Donald Driver’s 2023 Charity Softball Game will be played under the lights, as the game is scheduled to be played at 7:05 p.m. Officials say the game is scheduled for June 4 at 7:05 p.m. The event will help raise money for the Donald Driver Foundation and other local and player charities.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Unnecessary Farce’ clicks
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The joke in “Unnecessary Farce” is … everything. That starts with the opening welcome announcement done with a Scottish brogue. And it ends with the last line, the title, done with a Scottish brogue. In between is a story dreamed up for...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: ‘These Shining Lives’ powerful
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Strong play, strong cast. Distilled, that is “These Shining Lives” in a presentation by Green Bay Community Theater. Based in true life, the story made headlines in the 1930s. Playwright Melanie Marnich personalizes the legalities, science and medicine around four women whose...
wearegreenbay.com
Stuffing recipe from Biebel’s Catering
(WFRV) – It’s a side dish that often steals the show on Thanksgiving Day. If you’re in need of a great recipe, Heather Ohde from Biebel’s Catering & Rental visited Local 5 Live with one you can try this holiday season. Biebel’s Catering Stuffing recipe:
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
wearegreenbay.com
Titletown’s ice skating rink opens for the season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Get your friends together and lace up the skates; the ice skating rink inside Titletown is now open for the season. According to Titletown’s website, daily skate passes go for $8, and rental skates cost $5. Those interested in a skating pass for the season can purchase one for $80.
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
wearegreenbay.com
Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women: Controlling diabetes through weight loss
(WFRV) – November is National Diabetes Awareness month and today, Dr. Herb Coussons visited Local 5 Live with a program available that helps to control the disease through weight loss. Dr. Coussons gives viewers a closer look at what risks diabetes poses to our health, plus details on how...
wearegreenbay.com
FDL woman receives life-changing treatment for rare illness
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman living with a rare medical condition once thought she would have to amputate her leg, but a life-changing treatment has her walking on two feet comfortably again. Michelle Donicht was on a family vacation in July of 2018 when she broke...
