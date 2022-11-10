Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
12 surgeons who are leaving orthopedic groups for private practices
Since Oct. 14, 12 orthopedic surgeons have departed from major health systems in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in favor of starting private practices. 1. Kris Radcliff, MD, left Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Philadelphia, where he practiced for over 12 years, to start his own private practice, the Spinal Disc Center in New Jersey.
x1071.com
WisCares vets for homeless pets in high demand as colder weather approaches
MADISON, Wis. — With the cold weather of winter, people experiencing homelessness in the area struggle to find warm shelter, and some have cats or dogs with them. One non-profit in Madison has offered care and shelter to those animals, but the group is having trouble keeping up. Wisconsin...
x1071.com
Goodman Center asking for help to feed over 4,000 families this Thanksgiving
MADISON, Wis. — The Goodman Community Center said thousands of Dane County families are registered to receive Thanksgiving groceries this year. The center saw over 3,000 families sign up for food on the first day of registration. Now, over 4,000 families have signed up for a Thanksgiving basket as of Oct. 28. The center needs donations to feed all of those families.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
‘This is going to be tough for everybody:’ MG&E to raise prices by nearly 9% next year
Madison Gas and Electric (MG&E) is increasing rates by about nine percent in January 2023, which will cause customers to pay about $8.20 more a month.
x1071.com
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during snow events.
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
x1071.com
First Annual Great Midwest Crane Fest takes flight in Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. — From November 10 through November 12, people could get up close and personal with Wisconsin’s feathered friends all for a good reason. Two of Wisconsin’s leading conservation organizations, based in Baraboo, the International Crane Foundation (savingcranes.org) and the Aldo Leopold Foundation (aldoleopold.org), have come together to create the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest.
x1071.com
New Details On Platteville Fire Station Released
Details on the new Platteville fire station have been released. A report says members of the Platteville City Council discussed a proposed concept plan at their regular meeting with city staff and architect Laura Eysnogle from Five Bugles Design, the company that created the plan. Council members were presented with several layouts and recommendations, including one option that would add a basement for additional storage and training space. The new fire station is slated to be built at the current location of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which the city bought last year after it was identified as a suitable site for the station. The two-story building would cost the city around $13.45 million, according to updated figures from Five Bugles. Those costs partly would be covered by $7 million in federal funds the city received for the project earlier this year.
One dead following crash in Town of Oregon
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis.– One person is dead and one is facing life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Rome Corners and County Highway MM. Officials say the driver of a black sedan was traveling...
Janesville woman charged with stealing Covid relief funds
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Janesville woman had been charged with stealing COVID relief funds. Olivia Spellman, 35, is alleged to have engaged in a fraud scheme to collect unemployment insurance authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act from August 2020 to April 2021, according to U. S. Attorney Timothy M. […]
x1071.com
Drug Possession Charges For Platteville Man
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug possession charges in Lafayette County Sunday. A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Belmont Township for a check welfare around 2:30am Sunday. As a result, 19 year old Anthony McWilliams of Platteville was arrested for Possession of Cocaine, Bail Jumping, Possession of THC, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. McWilliams was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
nbc15.com
MPD: Multiple crashes in the area, drivers need to slow down with ice possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reporting multiple crashes in the area Saturday night. MPD did not give a cause to any of the reported crashes but said drivers need to slow down with ice accumulating on the roads. NBC15 is keeping an eye on three specific...
EB Beltline reopened past Gammon Road following crash
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened between Gammon Road and Whitney Way Friday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 7:25 p.m. A Dane County dispatcher said two vehicles were involved and injuries were reported. Madison police and fire crews responded to the scene. All...
95.5 FM WIFC
Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races
MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
x1071.com
Wisconsin breaks out the brooms for the second night in a row
MADISON, Wis. — Badger volleyball broke out the brooms for the second night in a row, extending their win streak to 14 matches as they beat Maryland. This match marked Wisconsin’s final regular season home match. With the win, the third-ranked Badgers improve to 21-3 on the season, 15-1 in Big Ten Play.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Crash in Mineral Point
Iowa County authorities received a report of a two vehicle crash on Highway 39 near Highway 23 in Mineral Point on Friday around 8:00 AM. Mineral Point Fire, Mineral Point EMS and an Iowa County Deputy all responded to the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital. Bossert’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
The World Buffet in Monroe, Wisconsin, is a local chain that features everything from Chinese & American dishes to Mongolian grill, sushi, and even wine & beer. The cuisine is diverse, with an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients and the best local fare. The ambiance is comfortable, and the prices are reasonable.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Lafayette County Rollover Crash
Authorities say one person was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Lafayette County. 53 year old Angela Miesen of Darlington was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Miesen was driving on County Highway F at around 4am Sunday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled over several times.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
