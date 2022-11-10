Details on the new Platteville fire station have been released. A report says members of the Platteville City Council discussed a proposed concept plan at their regular meeting with city staff and architect Laura Eysnogle from Five Bugles Design, the company that created the plan. Council members were presented with several layouts and recommendations, including one option that would add a basement for additional storage and training space. The new fire station is slated to be built at the current location of the OE Gray Early Learning Center, which the city bought last year after it was identified as a suitable site for the station. The two-story building would cost the city around $13.45 million, according to updated figures from Five Bugles. Those costs partly would be covered by $7 million in federal funds the city received for the project earlier this year.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO