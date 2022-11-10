ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Freight plans Craig store in Big O Tires building

Harbor Freight has announcement it will open a store in the front portion of the new Big O Tires space in Craig in early 2023. Harbor Freight representative Craig Hoffman said the company has been looking at opening a Craig location for some time now and wanted to find a location that meets the the company’s and its customers’ needs.
