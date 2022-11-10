Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Monongalia County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported shooting over the weekend. At approximately 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Road for a reported shooting.
WVNews
Melba 'Mae' Leuliette Menendez
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Melba “Mae” Leuliette Menendez, 96, of Clarksburg passed on Sa…
WVNews
Argyle R. Kaufman
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on N…
WVNews
Harrison County Commission to consider another general services building change order
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission during its regular meeting Wednesday will consider a change order on the general services building construction project that would bring gas service to the structure and replace regulators on rooftop units. The change order does not specify a cost for...
WVNews
Elkins (West Virginia) man sentenced to 1 year of probation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Elkins man who pleaded guilty to threatening to commit a terroristic act was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation. Perry Grant Himes, 40, was initially facing 1-3 years in jail, but his sentence was suspended in favor of a 1-year probationary period.
WVNews
Clerk: Harrison County canvassing results show no irregularities
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No irregularities were found in election canvassing in Harrison County, which was completed around 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to the county clerk. Canvassing began Monday morning in counties across the state. The county commission serves as the Board of Canvassers, and Commission President Susan...
WVNews
ACA health insurance enrollment assistance events to be held in Clarksburg, Fairmont (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of events have been scheduled in North Central West Virginia to provide assistance to those looking to sign up for a health insurance plan through the federal government's online marketplace. These events will be hosted by WV Navigator, a federally funded nonprofit...
WVNews
Lost Creek (West Virginia) Elementary dedicates new playground donated by Berkshire Hathaway Energy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lost Creek Elementary School formally dedicated their new playground Monday in a ceremony with students, staff and donors. Leading the effort to install the playground was Jason Drummond, manager of gas operations for Berkshire Hathaway Energy for Lost Creek and Lewis County.
WVNews
Alsop happy to bridge AD gap
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a “dream job” at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee’s office.
WVNews
Marion County, West Virginia, Clerk's office completes General Election canvassing
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Clerk’s office completed its canvassing process for the 2022 General Election on Monday, reporting no changes in the final results of the election. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the process took a little over three hours and consisted of...
WVNews
Officials welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined local officials Monday to welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg. The firm, led by husband and wife Karl Kolenich and Erika Kolenich, opened in 2005. They started in Buckhannon and in the last two years have opened offices in Parkersburg and downtown Clarksburg. The new office is located at 339 W. Main Street, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Steven Lynn Marple
JANE LEW- Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and...
WVNews
William Henry Cole, Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — William Henry Cole, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2022 in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born at New Milton on May 18, 1938 a son of the late William Henry Cole and Brennice Hull Cole. He is survived by sons, William...
WVNews
Glenville State University Winter Commencement set for Dec. 10
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.
WVNews
Garrett Greene saved the day for WVU in their 23-20 victory over Oklahoma.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – At the conclusion of WVU’s 23-20 walk-off victory over Oklahom…
WVNews
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
WVNews
Charles 'Chucky' E Yeager Jr.
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chucky” E Yeager Jr., 54 of Jarvisville WV went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1968, the son of Kathryn Sue Bolte Yeager Wallace and husband Dick Wallace, of Salem, and the late Charles E Yeager Sr.
WVNews
Robert Lee Elliott
BRIDGEPORT- Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived...
WVNews
Shane Lyons forced out as WVU athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University has announced the forced resignation of athletic director Shane Lyons. A nationwide search for a replacement will begin immediately.
WVNews
Lyons departure not a snap decision for WVU
Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons from West Virginia University came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News. Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside...
Comments / 0