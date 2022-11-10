ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Monongalia County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Sheriff's office is investigating a reported shooting over the weekend. At approximately 11:08 p.m. Saturday, Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area of Finish Line Plaza on Earl L. Core Road for a reported shooting.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Argyle R. Kaufman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Argyle R. Kaufman, 92, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully on N…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Elkins (West Virginia) man sentenced to 1 year of probation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — An Elkins man who pleaded guilty to threatening to commit a terroristic act was sentenced Monday to one year of supervised probation. Perry Grant Himes, 40, was initially facing 1-3 years in jail, but his sentence was suspended in favor of a 1-year probationary period.
ELKINS, WV
Clerk: Harrison County canvassing results show no irregularities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — No irregularities were found in election canvassing in Harrison County, which was completed around 12:15 p.m. Monday, according to the county clerk. Canvassing began Monday morning in counties across the state. The county commission serves as the Board of Canvassers, and Commission President Susan...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Alsop happy to bridge AD gap

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Rob Alsop was quite happy in what he called a “dream job” at West Virginia University. The title he held was vice-president of strategic initiatives, which put him high up on the organizational depth chart, giving him input into the biggest, most important, most forward-looking decisions the school would make out of President E. Gordon Gee’s office.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Officials welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner joined local officials Monday to welcome Klie Law Offices to Clarksburg. The firm, led by husband and wife Karl Kolenich and Erika Kolenich, opened in 2005. They started in Buckhannon and in the last two years have opened offices in Parkersburg and downtown Clarksburg. The new office is located at 339 W. Main Street, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Steven Lynn Marple

JANE LEW- Steven Lynn Marple, 62, of Weston, went Home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022. He passed surrounded by loving family at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Steven was born in Weston on March 22, 1960, a son of the late Clenley D. Marple and...
WESTON, WV
William Henry Cole, Jr.

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — William Henry Cole, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2022 in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born at New Milton on May 18, 1938 a son of the late William Henry Cole and Brennice Hull Cole. He is survived by sons, William...
SALEM, WV
Glenville State University Winter Commencement set for Dec. 10

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University’s Winter Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, December 10 beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Waco Center. Prospective graduates will walk across the stage to receive their degrees in a variety of programs including business, education, land resources, criminal justice, science, music, and more.
GLENVILLE, WV
West Virginia fires AD Shane Lyons as football team falters

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia fired athletic director Shane Lyons on Monday, a move that comes amid the worst stretch for the football team in more than four decades. President Gordon Gee said there were no immediate plans to make changes under coach Neal Brown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Charles 'Chucky' E Yeager Jr.

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Charles “Chucky” E Yeager Jr., 54 of Jarvisville WV went to be with the Lord after a long hard-fought battle with cancer on November 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1968, the son of Kathryn Sue Bolte Yeager Wallace and husband Dick Wallace, of Salem, and the late Charles E Yeager Sr.
SALEM, WV
Robert Lee Elliott

BRIDGEPORT- Mr. Robert Lee Elliott, 73 years of age of Weston, WV passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Mon Health Stonewall Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born May 12, 1949 in Bridgeport, WV the son of the late Joseph S. and Gertrude Swiger Elliott. He is survived...
WESTON, WV
Lyons departure not a snap decision for WVU

Public knowledge of the departure of Shane Lyons from West Virginia University came unexpectedly on Monday morning, but the move had been in the works for as much as a week, according to multiple sources contacted by the Blue & Gold News. Pressure to reassign Lyons to a job outside...
MORGANTOWN, WV

