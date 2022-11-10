Read full article on original website
House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority
(The Hill) — House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership […]
Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With ‘BS’ Tweet
Kari Lake officially lost her race to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night and almost immediately suggested the outcome was fraudulent. “Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted. Lake, a former journalist, became a right-wing media darling during her campaign by continually pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lake’s election loss to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also caught the eye of former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” It was even more extreme over on Telegram, where far-right figures including activist Ivan Raiklin called for a “new election” in a hair-brained scheme that included “subpoena[ing] Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey.”Read it at The Daily Beast
Midterm elections - live: Slim majority projected to give Republicans House control as Democrats hold Senate
The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said. Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will...
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call. Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and...
Ukraine-Russia news - live: Zelensky hails Kherson withdrawal as ‘beginning of end of war’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war”. But he also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the...
