Pennsylvania State

WSAV News 3

House GOP to pick next leaders while inching toward majority

(The Hill) — House Republicans grappling with the fallout from smaller-than-expected midterm election gains are scheduled to pick conference leaders on Tuesday, despite projections that haven’t officially determined if they will have control of the chamber. The elections will be a key step in House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to secure the Speakership […]
TheDailyBeast

Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With 'BS' Tweet

Kari Lake officially lost her race to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night and almost immediately suggested the outcome was fraudulent. “Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted. Lake, a former journalist, became a right-wing media darling during her campaign by continually pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lake’s election loss to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also caught the eye of former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” It was even more extreme over on Telegram, where far-right figures including activist Ivan Raiklin called for a “new election” in a hair-brained scheme that included “subpoena[ing] Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey.”Read it at The Daily Beast
