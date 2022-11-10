ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IN

WISH-TV

Last Day to Shop at Annual Christmas Gift and Hobby event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the final day of the annual Christmas gift and hobby show. More than 300 vendors and visitors can explore exhibits like a photo op with Santa, custom-made crafts, gingerbread houses, miniature trains, engineered paper plans, plant shops, a photo booth for holiday printouts, and more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Christmas at the Zoo’ returns for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas is just around the corner and “Christmas at the Zoo’ is returning to the Indianapolis Zoo. Cody Mattox from the Indianapolis Zoo joined Daybreak to talk about what can we expect to see at the zoo for 2022. “It’s definitely a holiday experience...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Dry Sunday but cold continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll start off with some cloud cover this morning but look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures continue to stay below normal for this time of the year. TODAY: A cloudy start with even a few flurries or patchy light drizzle. Clouds begin to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

65 Indy Snow Force drivers to treat roads Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 65 Indy Snow Force plows will be out Monday night to pre-treat the roads ahead of a snowy forecast, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works said Monday. At 11 p.m. Monday, the drivers will begin working 12-hour shifts. “The Indy Snow Force Viewer Map will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Snow totals for November 12

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was quite the sight across central Indiana to start off the weekend. Many of us woke up this morning to steady snowfall that did pile up, especially in grassy areas. Here are a few of the official snow totals through 5 pm:. Indianapolis picked up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel man overcomes heart condition, trains for Boston Marathon

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At age 22, Chris Jones knew something wasn’t quite right with his body. “The symptoms I started feeling were like if I crossed the street too fast, or walked up a flight of stairs, I would feel very winded and I thought I was out of shape,” Jones said.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Cooler air remains in place

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — TONIGHT: There could be a few flurries in the northern half of Indiana early on. Clouds decrease later on in the night. Chilly air should be expected with low temperatures in the mid 20s. SUNDAY: Central Indiana should start out partly cloudy. The afternoon will be...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Cold work week, another chance at rain/snow Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are under partly cloudy skies this evening in central Indiana. Look for clouds to decrease in the coming hours. TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Winds will also become calm as the night goes on. Low temperatures dropping back in the low to mid 20s. TOMORROW:...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

More snow accumulation possible Tuesday, Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After starting the workweek dry, we will track another chance for accumulating snow through Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, frigid air will begin to tightened its grip further. Monday night: Another cold November night under mostly cloudy skies is ahead. The early onset of our next system...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Snowy start to Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first snow of the season will hit most of Indiana this morning. Accumulations up to an inch are possible in most spots. TODAY: A snowy start to Saturday. Light snow will move throughout the state for the first part of the day. Slick roads are likely this morning. A lot of the snow will stick to grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Total accumulations will likely be around an inch but some spots may pick up a little closer to 2″. The snow comes to an end and exits the state around 1 p.m. It’s going to be cloudy and cold with highs staying in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph creating wind chills or feels like temperatures in the 20s at times.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Academy pays students out of high school to learn trade skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more high schoolers looking at other options besides college, choosing careers in skilled trades is possible with one academy wanting to train the next generation for the trades. Peterman Top Tech Academy, which is on the city’s southeast side, focuses on heating, ventilation, air conditioning,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

How road temperatures will affect Tuesday’s snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While snowfall remains a possibility for many Tuesday morning in central Indiana, something to monitor will be the road temperatures. Multiple inches of snow fell on Saturday. For some spots, the snow was a little bit slow to accumulate on the roads. Tuesday morning road temperatures...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

CICOA Program Updates & Announcements with Tauhric Brown

According to AARP, more than 90 percent of people aged 60 or older want to stay in their home and community for as long as possible. One primary barrier to aging in place is when the home is no longer accessible or presents a fall risk. Safe at Home, a service offered by CICOA helps individuals age in place through home accessibility modifications. Working with local contractors and funded by philanthropic dollars, CICOA’s Safe at Home department completes more than 60 home modifications projects each year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis hospital using special treatment to help battle RSV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A special respirator treatment called cuirass ventilation is helping speed up the healing process for children battling RSV and allowing more beds to be open as more patients continue to come in. The only hospital in Indiana to provide the treatment is Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police investigating death of 15-year-old girl from Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Bartholomew County after police found a 15-year-old girl dead inside a home in Columbus. Just before 5:30 a.m., deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were called to a report of an unresponsive teenager at a residence in the 2100 block of Tyler Drive. That’s just west of U.S. 31 and about eight miles north of downtown Columbus.
COLUMBUS, IN

