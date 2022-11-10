INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first snow of the season will hit most of Indiana this morning. Accumulations up to an inch are possible in most spots. TODAY: A snowy start to Saturday. Light snow will move throughout the state for the first part of the day. Slick roads are likely this morning. A lot of the snow will stick to grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Total accumulations will likely be around an inch but some spots may pick up a little closer to 2″. The snow comes to an end and exits the state around 1 p.m. It’s going to be cloudy and cold with highs staying in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph creating wind chills or feels like temperatures in the 20s at times.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO