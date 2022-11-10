Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing Wake County deputy Ned Byrd to plead guilty to federal gun charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of two brothers charged in the Aug. 11 shooting death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd will plead guilty to federal gun charges. In addition to being charged with Byrd's murder, Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo faces federal charges of possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
Two men wanted after woman shot, car riddled with bullets in Harnett County
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. — Harnett County deputies are looking for two men they believe are behind a shooting Monday afternoon near the corner of Lemuel Black and Anderson Creek School roads. Deputies said Cor’darius La’mar Stephens and Dreshawn Bratcher, both 25 and of Raeford, fired shots from a Dodge Charger...
Orange County double murder suspect to appear in court as an adult Tuesday, District Attorney confirms
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Issiah Ross will officially be tried as an adult for the murders of two Orange County teens starting Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman told CBS 17 Monday night. Officials say Ross, 17, is the prime suspect in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18,...
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. — A man died Saturday after a hit-and-run crash in Sanford. Around 5:30 p.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a crash on N. Horner Boulevard at the intersection of Carthage Street. They found Lance Edward Grames, 44, in the road with serious injuries. Grames...
Holly Springs High students among 4 killed in wrong way crash on Highway 70: NCSHP
Four people died in a head-on collision in Wayne County caused by a driver going the wrong way on the highway Sunday evening.
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
Nearly one month after the shooting that also took the lives of four other people, sources say the 15-year-old suspected gunman, who was shot in the head before being captured, has been released from the hospital.
Raleigh police investigating early-morning crash with serious injuries, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a crash with serious injuries early Sunday morning. At about 2:38 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2100 block of Dandridge Dr. in reference to a single vehicle crash. When they got to the scene, police said...
Franklin County Mother Hit by Stray Bullet in Her Home Says Accused Gunman Won’t Face Charges
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — A Franklin County mother hit by a stray bullet in her home said investigators say the accused gunman won’t face any charges. Esmeralda Hernandez-Colin is a mother of two childr…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information relevant...
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
3 people, wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Four people, including two teenagers from Holly Springs, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. Officials said the wrong-way driver, Roy...
Police looking for armed man who stole cash from store and ran away
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for the man behind a robbery in Greensboro. Officers were called to Super-S-Mart, a convenience store on East Bessemer Street at 5:04 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a man walked into the store with a gun and stole cash before running away. No...
Over 20 guns seized from felon who threatened to hurt himself, others in Burlington, says Alamance County Sheriff’s Office
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — ‘Numerous’ firearms were seized from a felon that was allegedly threatening to hurt himself and others, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that on Monday deputies responded to a home on Burch Bridge Road in Burlington about a person shooting a gun and making threats against […]
Greensboro man shot and killed, victim identified according to police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man killed in a shooting on Pearson Street and Ross Avenue. Officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday in reference of a shooting. Officers said they found a man shot when they arrived on scene....
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
Multiple people suffering serious injuries after fight leads to stabbing on Glenwood Ave., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating after multiple people were stabbed on Glenwood Ave. early Sunday morning. At about 2:12 a.m., officers said they were called to the 100 block of Glenwood Ave. in reference to a fight. Officers said they found multiple people with...
The suspected teen Hedingham shooter is moved from hospital to county jail
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The suspect in the October Raleigh mass shooting moved from WakeMed to a juvenile jail, according to what Raleigh police told WRAL. WRAL reports Austin Thompson was taken from WakeMed to the Wake County Juvenile Jail on Thursday, according to police. WRAL says another source said Thompson moved again to a juvenile detention center with medical facilities outside of the Triangle.
Man hurt in North Hills shooting in Raleigh, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two other shootings in Raleigh Friday night. Just before 12:15 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
Wake County election official harassed, followed by strange car
A chief judge at one of the county's precincts was returning to the main board of elections office with the ballots and tabulator containing the day's results when they noticed a strange car following them all the way there, and even pulling over near the office. A chief judge at...
Hedingham mass shooting victim's fiancé reacts to Raleigh shooting suspect getting transferred
Rob Steele, the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, reacted to the news that the 15-year-old suspected gunman in the Oct. 13 shooting was transferred to a juvenile detention facility. Rob Steele, the fiancé of the late Mary Marshall, reacted to the news that the 15-year-old suspected gunman in...
