Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
ComicBook
Smile Featurette Explores How the Chilling Opening Scene Came to Life (Exclusive)
Before audiences can fully get a grasp on the reality of the horror film Smile, the opening scene sets the stage for a disturbing descent into supernatural terror, thanks in large part to the performances of Sosie Bacon and Caitlin Stasey. Writer/director Parker Finn knew exactly what he was doing by enlisting the talents of Stasey, as she starred in his short film Laura Hasn't Slept, the storyline that inspired the feature-length Smile. A new featurette looks into how that opening sequence came together, which will be available on the film's home video release. Check out the featurette above before Smile lands on Digital HD on November 15th.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Teases Season 2 That is "Wildly Loyal" to Book
AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended its first season on Sunday night and while the series has from the very first episode featured some major changes from Anne Rice's iconic book, "The Thing Lay Still" deviated further from the novel both as Claudia (Bailey Bass) and Louis (Jacob Anderson) moved forward with their plan to kill their maker, Lestat (Sam Reid), and in a surprising revelation in Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) modern-day interview. But even with these major shifts from the novel, series showrunner Rolin Jones promises that the second season of Interview With the Vampire will be "wildly loyal" to the book — but will also do some things driven by later books in the Vampire Chronicles series as well.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
ComicBook
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
ComicBook
Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923
The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
ComicBook
Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)
Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Reveals Important Advice She Got From Robert Downey Jr
Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before long at all, she'll get her own series on Disney+ in Ironheart, a show that will examine Williams' ascension to superhero status. Effectively taking over for Iron Man, Thorne has now revealed she got advice from Tony Stark himself before filming her series. According to the Marvel newcomer, Downey FaceTimed her when Wakanda Forever was nearly completed with principal photography.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses Major Rick Prime Theory (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: How Namor Could be the Key to Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters last weekend with the eagerly anticipated sequel to Black Panther not only answering the question of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would deal with the heartbreaking loss of Chadwick Boseman but also bringing to a close the MCU's Phase 4. The film ultimately closed some doors and used its story to lay the groundwork for many others, including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Not much is currently known about that film, which is scheduled to arrive on July 26th, 2024, and while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever offered one particular moment that could certainly set up for at least part of the Thunderbolts story, there's another element of the film that may offer an opportunity to even further expand the MCU all while providing an action-packed adventure for the team that Red Guardian actor David. Harbour has described as "losers": Namor.
ComicBook
Babylon 5 Creator Offers Update on The CW Reboot
Back in 2021, The CW announced that a reboot of Babylon 5 was in the works for the network. But that was then, before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and before the sale of The CW to the Nexstar Media Group. In the two years since the initial announcement of the "from-the-ground-up reboot" of the fan-favorite 1990s sci-fi series, a lot has changed. Earlier this year, series creator J. Michael Straczynski even called on fans for help in trying to get the reboot made. Now, Straczynski is offering another update on things and reminding fans that when news finally comes about the reboot, it will come to him first.
ComicBook
Emily Blunt Reveals Why She's Sick of "Strong Female Lead" Roles
Emily Blunt is sick of "strong female lead" roles. Speaking with The Telegraph (via IndieWire), Blunt said that she's instantly bored when she sees "strong female lead" as a character description in scripts and describes the stereotypical character as "the worst thing ever". Blunt told the outlet that anytime she encounters that sort of description of a character in a potential project, she's simply not interested.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
ComicBook
Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle's Monologue Disses Kanye, Kyrie Irving
When it was announced that Dave Chappelle would be returning to host Saturday Night Live for the third time, taking place once again after a crucial election in the United States, many assumed that the Emmy-winning comedian would get this slot and use it to roast the political situation that occurred, but Chappelle had other targets in mind, roasting Kanye West and Kyrie Irving after the pair made headlines individually for their antisemitic behavior and language. While Chappelle had no shortage of jokes about how the Grammy-winner and NBA star conducted themselves, naturally he brought his own twist to it too.
ComicBook
RRR Director Confirms a Sequel Is in the Works
One of the biggest and most celebrated films of 2022 is likely getting the sequel treatment. RRR, the Telugu-language film from director SS Rajamouli, is the most expensive Indian movie in history, and also one of the country's biggest hits. Not only has RRR broken Indian box office records, but it has also taken Western audiences by storm in ways that few films from India ever have. RRR was a sensation worldwide, especially after being released on Netflix here in the United States and finding an even bigger audience.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor to Air on TV This Month
The first season of Star Wars: Andor is set to conclude after just two more episodes, and for those without a Disney+ subscription who are interested in seeing what makes the compelling series so exciting, the first two episodes of the series will be airing on multiple Disney-owned networks beginning on November 23rd. ABC, FX, and Freeform will all be broadcasting the first two episodes of the series on consecutive nights, while Hulu will also make those first two episodes available to stream during a limited timeframe. Check out the broadcast schedule below and watch the rest of Star Wars: Andor now streaming on Disney+.
Comments / 0