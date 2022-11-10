ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Rapper Fat Joe on his new memoir 'The Book of José'

FAT JOE: (Rapping) Don't dance, we just pull up our pants and do the rockaway. Now lean back, lean back, lean back, lean back. Come on. I said... RASCOE: With a career spanning decades, Joe has been able to parlay his street credibility into massive hits that jealous ones still envy. Now Fat Joe is telling his life story in a new memoir, "The Book Of Jose." His given name is Joseph Cartagena, and he joins us now from New Jersey. Welcome to the program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
NPR

Director James Gray and actor Jeremy Strong on 'Armageddon Time', their new coming-of-age film

Filmmaker James Gray revisits his 1980s New York childhood in the film "Armageddon Time." Jeremy Strong, co-star of HBO's "Succession," plays the protagonist's father. "Armageddon Time" is a coming-of-age drama about two boys, Paul and Johnny - one Jewish, one Black - who bond over classroom mischief and music and who learn their lives are given different values in the place they're growing up - Queens, New York City, 1980. It was drawn from the director's own life. James Gray, director of "Little Odessa," "We Own The Night" and "Ad Astra," joins us now. Mr. Gray, thanks so much for being with us.
ALABAMA STATE
NPR

What happens to 'Black Twitter' under Musk?

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER") JOHN OLIVER: Elon Musk making big moves as he starts running Twitter - potentially into the ground. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "THE DAILY SHOW") TREVOR NOAH: You know, this whole thing happening with Elon Musk and Twitter reminds me of...
NPR

Meet Mama's Boy, a pandemic-born family band

MOMMAS BOY: (Singing) Tell me something I haven't heard. When you're stuck in the house, there's really nothing else but the sound of the whistling birds, but the sound of the whistling birds. MARTIN: They start a garage band, of course. At least, that's what this family did. Ryan Stokes,...
NPR

Unpacking on-screen representation in 'The Godfather'

Audio will be available later today. The NPR special series "Screening Ourselves" focuses on representation in three Hollywood films that are now considered classics: The Godfather, Basic Instinct, and The Color Purple.
NPR

Can Black Twitter survive Elon Musk?

A surge in anti-Semitic and racist tweets, an incoherent rollout of a paid verification service, and thousands of layoffs. Then a scramble to rehire some employees. This is just a sampling of the rocky start that has marred Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter. It's impossible to deny that Musk is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy