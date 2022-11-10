ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges filed against 2 juveniles in deadly Tiffany Square Apartments fire

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

Charges filed against 2 juveniles in Tiffany Square Apartments fire that killed mom, daughter 00:34

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed charges against two juveniles arrested, caused of intentionally setting the deadly fire at Tiffany Square Apartments early Halloween morning. The two boys, ages 12 and 14, faces several charges in the fire.

Those charges filed against each juvenile are:

2 Counts of Murder in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

39 Counts of Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree – Extreme Indifference

15 Counts of First Degree Arson

1 Count of Felony Criminal Mischief

1 Count of Misdemeanor Criminal Mischief

42 Aggravated Juvenile Offender Sentence Enhancers

Two people were killed in the fire and 10 others injured , some people jumped from balconies to escape the blaze.

Kathleen Payton and her 10-year-old daughter Jazmine hid from the flames in the bathtub, a neighbor said, but they did not survive the heavy smoke. Jazmine attended Deane Elementary School in Jeffco Public Schools.

Lakewood Police Department spokesman John Romero said arson and first-degree murder warrants were issued for the juveniles after the deadly fire. Both were arrested on Nov. 6.

When Tiffany Square Apartments were built in 1960, sprinkler systems were not required. They still aren't now. West Metro Fire Rescue said that the smoke detectors did sound an alarm.

The juveniles have not been identified because of their ages. They are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Court on Nov. 14 for arraignment.

Phyllis Prall
3d ago

What are these two delinquents doing out and about at 4 in the morning? Where are the so called parents? There is supposed to be a curfew in the city! Hold the parents responsible and charge them with something

