Boulder County, CO

Those impacted by Marshall Fire can benefit from free counseling sessions

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cgrp_0j6VbUSX00

Those impacted by Marshall Fire can benefit from free counseling sessions 00:31

There are free counseling sessions available for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The Boulder County Crisis Counseling Program offers 10 free individual or family counseling sessions.

The program also provides a pool of more than 250 licensed providers from which to choose.

Those services will be provided until funding runs out or until July 2023, whichever comes first.

LINK: Boulder County Crisis Counseling Program

