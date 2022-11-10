ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

George W. Bush to hold virtual conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

By David Jackson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCxkY_0j6VbMdx00

WASHINGTON – Former Republican President George W. Bush, who essentially sat out this year's U.S. midterm elections, is re-appearing in public next week for a foreign policy event: a public conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will be a major topic of the Nov. 16 virtual discussion, which also features Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan is under threat from China.

The virtual interview as part of a series called The Struggle for Freedom, hosted by the George W. Bush Institute in partnership with Freedom House and the National Endowment for Democracy.

“Fearless supporters of freedom around the world remain undeterred, even in the face of threats, such as those in Ukraine following Vladimir Putin’s unjustified decision to invade that country,” said David J. Kramer, Executive Director of the Bush Institute.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

The U.S. and Ukraine:McConnell, GOP senators meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Russian forces leaving Kharkiv: May 14 recap

"We stand with the people of both Ukraine and Taiwan as they defend their right to live freely," Kramer said.

The former president had a private virtual meeting in May with Zelenskyy, after which Bush described the Ukrainian leader as the “Winston Churchill of our time.”

Bush has had little to do with domestic politics since leaving office in 2009, including the recent 2020 midterm elections.

The former president did host a fundraiser this year for Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the daughter of former Bush Vice President Dick Cheney and a House member from Wyoming who went on to lose a Republican primary to a Donald Trump-backed challenger.

Trump has frequently attack Bush, over the Cheney fundraiser and other issues, but Bush has largely abstained from responding.

Bush, Cheney, Trump: Donald Trump needles George W. Bush, this time over Bush's support for Liz Cheney

During a 9/11 commemoration in 2021, Bush made an apparent reference to Trump while lamenting political divisions that have widened in recent years.

"A malign force seems at work in our common life that turns every disagreement into an argument, and every argument into a clash of cultures," Bush said. "So much of our politics has become a naked appeal to anger, fear, and resentment."

Comments / 5

Yader Blen
4d ago

Now finally we are talking about Mr Bush master in the art of war.he already would had destroyed Russia over n over. The trooper Iron Maiden please 😂

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
iheart.com

Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden​​

GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid

President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Crimea, politics, and why Russia had to retreat from Kherson

Russia has announced that its deputy governor of Kherson province, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash. Whether this is a car crash of the normal kind or a "he fell out of a window" incident is unclear. Regardless, the announcement wasn't the toughest admission Moscow made on Wednesday.
TheDailyBeast

Liz Cheney: ‘Stunning’ That Kevin McCarthy Is Making Himself Leader of GOP’s ‘Pro-Putin Wing’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is not letting her imminent departure from Congress stop her from lobbing digs at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), arguing in a Sunday interview that he’s positioning himself as “the leader of the pro-Putin wing” of the Republican Party.Cheney cast doubt on a potential McCarthy speakership in a Meet the Press interview on Sunday, saying his comments on potentially cutting future aid to Ukraine if the Republicans seize control of the House should be disqualifying.“At every moment since, frankly, the aftermath of the election in 2020, when Minority Leader McCarthy has had the opportunity to...
Sand Hills Express

A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin’s “big mistake”

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — We first met Private Andriy Rogalski in late March, just weeks after Russia invaded his country. He’d quit his job as a crane operator, he told us, and signed up for military service as fast as he could. After basic training, he was soon...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Newsweek

Map Shows Russia Making Advancements in Ukraine Despite Military Struggles

While Russian President Vladimir Putin's army reportedly continues to suffer setbacks in Ukraine, new maps from a U.S. think tank show where Russian forces may be making small advances despite their woes. On the maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released Monday, apparent Russian gains can...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

675K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy