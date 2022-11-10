ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare November hurricane lashes Florida

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Beaches wiped out, roads submerged and hundreds of thousands without power as Hurricane Nicole batters Florida. Patience, please: The midterm vote-tallying is still happening. And a megachurch leader was charged with murder and torture in the death of her daughter.

👋 Hello! Laura Davis here. It's Thursday. Ready for the news?

But first, a solemn discovery: A television crew went diving for World War II-era plane debris. Instead, they found a remnant of the Challenger space shuttle , which exploded nearly 37 years ago.

Nicole slams storm-weary Florida

More than 300,000 homes and businesses across central Florida were without power Thursday as Hurricane Nicole – since downgraded to a tropical storm but still large and dangerous – slammed the region. The storm proved deadly Thursday as two people were killed by electrocution when they touched downed power lines in the Orlando area, officials said. The rare November hurricane, which made landfall south of Vero Beach, was centered about 105 miles north of Tampa at 4 p.m. ET. The National Hurricane Center warned that Nicole would bring heavy downpours, strong winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding across a swath of the Southeast over the next couple of days. Follow our live updates .

Dale laJeunesse stands in front of his home which is surrounded by flood water after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on November 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle, Getty Images

❄️ Another November rarity: People in separate regions of the country were battling both tropical storm and blizzard conditions on Thursday. The north-central United States braced for strong wind gusts, whiteout conditions and snowfall amounts of up to 18 inches as the season’s first winter storm blew through.

🌤 What's the weather doing in your area? Check your local forecast .

Are they done counting votes yet? No.

Two days after polls closed in the 2022 midterm elections, some of the nation's most consequential races have not yet been decided. Arizona and Nevada, in particular, had thousands of ballots left to process, and control of the U.S. House and Senate are still up for grabs. In his first address to the nation following the election, President Joe Biden chided the press and pundits on Wednesday for predicting a Republican sweep that "didn’t happen" and said he would work with his conservative counterparts regardless of the election’s outcome.

👉 Live coverage: Here's what we know about outstanding midterm election races .

🗳 Elections in Arizona: The highest-profile offices on the Arizona ballot, from U.S. senator to governor, remain too close to call. Live updates .

Two days after midterm elections, Nevada election officials continue counting votes in state races. Mario Tama, Getty Images

What everyone's talking about

When is a school's name more than just a name?

More than a century after scores of Black residents were killed by a white supremacist mob there, Wilmington, North Carolina, named an elementary school after one of its ringleaders. It stayed that way until 2020. A USA TODAY analysis found that at least 82 schools have dropped their racist namesakes as part of the reckoning following the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Many schools were named after Confederate generals. Robert E. Lee, for example, had his name removed from 17 schools. In some cases, schools were named after obscure – but no less problematic –  figures, such as Henry Sibley and Walter L. Parsley. How one school rejected its white supremacist namesake .

🔎 Have schools in your area changed names? Explore the story + data here .

Megachurch leader charged with murder, torture in daughter's death

A California megachurch leader and her parents have been arrested on charges including murder and torture in the death of the woman's 11-year-old daughter. Leticia McCormack, 49, a leader at Rock Church in San Diego, was arrested Monday on a charge of murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Arabella McCormack, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said. The church elder's father, 75, received the same charges. Her mother, 70, was booked on three counts of torture and three counts of willful cruelty to a child. Arabella was initially fostered before being adopted by Brian and Leticia McCormack. Officials said that during the investigation, when deputies contacted Brian near the family's home, he died by suicide in their presence.

Leticia McCormack, a leader at Rock Church in San Diego, founded and led by former NFL player Miles McPherson, was booked in jail on Monday on charges of murder and in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack, her 11-year-old daughter pictured here. San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Real quick

DC AG: Daniel Snyder, Commanders, NFL deceived fans

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine's office is filing a consumer protection lawsuit against the Washington Commanders, owner Daniel Snyder, the NFL and the league's commissioner, Roger Goodell. On Thursday, Racine announced that his office is suing the parties for "colluding to deceive residents of the District of Columbia" with respect to the NFL's investigation into a toxic workplace culture within the Commanders franchise. He said the defendants effectively buried the findings of that investigation, conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, in an effort to maintain fan support and profit margins. Keep reading .

Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder during an event to unveil the NFL football team's new identity, Feb. 2 in Landover, Md. Snyder and his organization have been the subject of multiple investigations over workplace misconduct and potential financial improprieties. The Associated Press

A break from the news

