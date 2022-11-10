Foster care agency making strides in caring for youth in SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Paul and Wendy Vernon are no strangers to helping strangers.

“I was a pastor back in England and also over here,” Paul said. “We’ve always had people with us, always had family staying with us.”

After living in Cape Coral for years, they saw a need outside church doors and decided to help by becoming foster parents.

“There’s nothing normal about caring for a child for one, two, three years,” Wendy said, “and then them leaving your home. There’s nothing to compare it with. But it’s still the most wonderful thing to be able to do, to offer that to a child and to a family.”

Over the last 14 years, they’ve partnered with different Florida agencies. So far, they have fostered 66 children.

Right now, they work with the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida. Earlier this year, the agency won a contract from Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF). As of July, they are the lead community-based care agency for Hillsborough county, on top of operating in Hendry, Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Glades counties.

“Our organization didn’t actually compete for this contract,” Children’s Network CEO Nadereh Salim said, “but we were asked by DCF if we would consider coming into Hillsborough County and negotiate for this contract.”

A DCF official said children in Hillsborough County will still get primary care and services closer to home but that Children’s Network will give oversight and help with case management. Salim said they have two big goals in all six counties. The first is to bring in and keep more foster parents and caregivers.

“We’re desperately short on foster parents,” Paul said. “There’s children coming in every day, and every day there’s a child or families coming in.”

Children’s Network of SWFL serves 1,900 children in five counties. In Hillsborough County, there are more than 3,200 children that are now in the agency’s care. Each county needs more foster parents to fill that gap as cases become more complicated.

“I think as well we’re seeing more and more severe cases of need in our area,” Wendy said. “We have a larger population now than we ever have had. Especially when you get large sibling groups. A large sibling group could be eight, nine, ten children.”

Salim says the entire system needs more people: foster parents, case managers, guardians, and more. Just like many Florida agencies, they’re trying to give employees incentives to stay.

“We actually adjusted the pay for our case managers, showing them that we value what they do,” Salim says, “and that’s been a great tool in both recruiting case managers and retaining qualified staff to take care of our kids.”

They also plan to use a strategy that worked in other counties to reduce the number of children in the system. That means offering services to at-risk families before children end up in foster homes.

“At one point, we had almost 3,000 kids in our own community,” Salim said. “and through our efforts, we have reduced that to under 1,900 children. So we hope to do the same there.”

The Vernons hope more people will step up for children who still need a safe place to land.

“People have asked us “Are you gonna stop? When are you gonna stop?” And we thought, how can you stop when there are so many children still coming into care,” Wendy said. “So until we’re physically unable. I think there’s hundreds of reasons to say no to becoming a foster, but there are also hundreds more to say yes to actually doing it.”