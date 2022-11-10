WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 14 HOURS AGO