Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund
The Bowser administration said a new round of grants for the Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in D.C.'s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. The post Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund appeared first on The Washington Informer.
20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
GW Hatchet
Student team wins grand prize for a D.C. public health case challenge
A team of students from across the University won a contest last month that challenged participants to formulate a strategy to prevent intimate partner violence among D.C. adolescents. The team – which consisted of six dean-selected graduate students from the Milken Institute School of Public Health, GW Law, the School...
WTOP
Portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic displayed on National Mall
Nestled between the Smithsonian Castle and the Washington Monument on the National Mall is a tiny house that contains an art gallery of digitized portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic. It will remain there until Nov. 28. “There were all these numbers and statistics all the time....
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko projected winner of Loudoun County School Board Broad Run District race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tiffany Polifko is the projected winner of the Loudoun County School Board race in the Broad Run District. Although Election Day is over, the battle for the Loudoun County School Board seat was still up in the air on Monday. Last week, Republican Tiffany Polifko...
Copy of Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland. Moore graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy in 1996 and attended Valley Forge Military College through the College’s Early Commissioning Program. After graduating in 1998, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser activates hypothermia alert, offers transportation to a shelter
WASHINGTON (7News) — With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hypothermia alert. Temperatures will drop below freezing in areas north and west of D.C. Residents are asked to help neighbors in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at...
D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes
In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
District readies hypothermia centers as temperatures drop
WASHINGTON — The dramatic drop in temperatures may have caught some of us off guard, but the District is prepared. Hypothermia shelters are ready to provide safe and warm shelter for those in need. Laura Zeilinger, the Director of the DC Department of Human Services said, “We judge our...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
GW Hatchet
National Park Service closes part of Rock Creek Park to vehicles after facing pressure from locals, faculty
National Park Service officials permanently closed more than five miles of roadway in Rock Creek Park earlier this month after local residents and faculty identified traffic as a safety threat to wildlife and pedestrians. The northern 5.05 miles of Beach Drive, which lies between the Hawthorne and Shepherd Park neighborhoods,...
WJLA
Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia
NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
Comments / 2