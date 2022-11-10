ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Washington Informer

Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund

The Bowser administration said a new round of grants for the Bridge Fund program will offer $8 million to support businesses and sole proprietorships in D.C.'s restaurant, entertainment and retail sectors. The post Bowser Admin Gives $8M in New Round of Grants for Bridge Fund appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 20-year-old Rashawn Phifer of Washington, D.C. was stabbed to death on Friday evening in Northeast D.C. This incident happened on the 500 Block of Riggs Road. Shortly before 5:30, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found Pfifer suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this case, please the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 20-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
GW Hatchet

Student team wins grand prize for a D.C. public health case challenge

A team of students from across the University won a contest last month that challenged participants to formulate a strategy to prevent intimate partner violence among D.C. adolescents. The team – which consisted of six dean-selected graduate students from the Milken Institute School of Public Health, GW Law, the School...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
DCist

D.C. Council Wants To Replace Natural Gas Appliances In Low-Income Homes

In the English language, the idiom “cooking with gas” means to be “doing something very well” or “making very good progress,” according to the dictionary. But if you stop to think about it, it’s actually a little barbaric: cooking over an open flame by burning a fossil fuel inside your home, while you and your family breathe in the exhaust.
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

District readies hypothermia centers as temperatures drop

WASHINGTON — The dramatic drop in temperatures may have caught some of us off guard, but the District is prepared. Hypothermia shelters are ready to provide safe and warm shelter for those in need. Laura Zeilinger, the Director of the DC Department of Human Services said, “We judge our...
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Veteran wartime experience on display at unique tank farm in Virginia

NOKESVILLE, VA. (7News) — Reporter's Notebook: All month 7News On Your Side is featuring powerful stories about local Veterans including a story about a one-of-a-kind farm in Northern Virginia that chose tanks over livestock. For retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Bill Tehan, watching the stars and stripes soar...
NOKESVILLE, VA
Hoya

DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers

Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WASHINGTON, DC

