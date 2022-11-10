ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Banos, CA

Los Baños Enterprise

Elections update: Begonia, Valadao, Soria increase leads, Gray narrows gap with Duarte

Unprocessed ballot count continues, next update expected on Monday. As of the latest unofficial election results update on the Merced County Elections website posted at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Los Banos City Council District 2 candidate Douglas Begonia, Jr. School Board Area 7 candidate Dayna Valadao have increased their leads over the incumbents. In addition, as of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, according to the California Secretary of State’s (S.O.S.) website in the 27th Assembly District race, Esmeralda Soria has also increased her lead over Mark Pazin, while Adam Gray has narrowed the vote gap as he trails John Duarte in the 13th Congressional District contest.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Begonia defeating LLamas in Los Banos Council District 2 race

In the race for the Los Banos City Council District 2 seat, challenger and local teacher Douglas Begonia, Jr. was leading appointed incumbent Refugio LLamas as of the latest results update on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 at 12:37 a.m. According to the Merced County Elections website, with 100% of precincts...
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Paul Llanez elected Mayor of Los Banos

As of the latest update on the Merced County Elections website on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, businessman Paul Llanez won the race for Mayor of Los Banos handily defeating write-in candidate and whale watching boat captain Jim Davis. With 100% of precincts reporting, Llanez had 3,325 votes in his second...
LOS BANOS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Soria has slim lead over Pazin in Assembly race

As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Democrat Fresno Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria was slightly ahead of Republican former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin in the 27th State Assembly race. The district includes Los Banos and all or portions of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
SHAFTER, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Our Father’s House – Where Christ and community join together

Long throughout the establishment of human civilization, churches have stood tall as a backbone for the local community that they serve. With Our Father’s House, their purpose is no different. With a mission to spread love through support and friendship, the church offers several wonderful and free programs to their local community here in Los Banos.
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
ESCALON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Child shot in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
MERCED, CA
KGET

Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
MERCED, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Grocery Outlet to celebrate Grand Opening in Atwater

The Atwater community will experience a new, highly-affordable, quality shopping experience starting Thursday, November 17 with the Grand Opening of the new Grocery Outlet at 1093 Bellevue Road. Doors open at 7 a.m. And then the fun and savings start! Get ready for lots of giveaways, including free limited-edition reusable...
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to credit card fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old Merced man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing credit card fraud and related identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says Ruben Chavez III used or attempted to use more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases from April 2021 through March 2022. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
COARSEGOLD, CA

