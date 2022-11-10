Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
Elections update: Begonia, Valadao, Soria increase leads, Gray narrows gap with Duarte
Unprocessed ballot count continues, next update expected on Monday. As of the latest unofficial election results update on the Merced County Elections website posted at 5:08 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, Los Banos City Council District 2 candidate Douglas Begonia, Jr. School Board Area 7 candidate Dayna Valadao have increased their leads over the incumbents. In addition, as of 5:34 p.m. on Friday, according to the California Secretary of State’s (S.O.S.) website in the 27th Assembly District race, Esmeralda Soria has also increased her lead over Mark Pazin, while Adam Gray has narrowed the vote gap as he trails John Duarte in the 13th Congressional District contest.
Los Baños Enterprise
Begonia defeating LLamas in Los Banos Council District 2 race
In the race for the Los Banos City Council District 2 seat, challenger and local teacher Douglas Begonia, Jr. was leading appointed incumbent Refugio LLamas as of the latest results update on Wednesday morning, Nov. 9 at 12:37 a.m. According to the Merced County Elections website, with 100% of precincts...
Los Baños Enterprise
Paul Llanez elected Mayor of Los Banos
As of the latest update on the Merced County Elections website on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, businessman Paul Llanez won the race for Mayor of Los Banos handily defeating write-in candidate and whale watching boat captain Jim Davis. With 100% of precincts reporting, Llanez had 3,325 votes in his second...
Los Baños Enterprise
Soria has slim lead over Pazin in Assembly race
As of the latest update on the California Secretary of State’s website at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Democrat Fresno Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria was slightly ahead of Republican former Merced County Sheriff Mark Pazin in the 27th State Assembly race. The district includes Los Banos and all or portions of Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Annual Veterans Day parade held in downtown Merced
The annual Veterans Day parade featured local school bands, vintage and classic cars, and a variety of community floats.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Nov. 10, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help get a wanted gang member and convicted sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Jonathan Garin, 34. He is considered a high-risk sex offender and a member of the Shafter Varrio Westside gang. Garin is on parole for failing to register...
Los Baños Enterprise
Our Father’s House – Where Christ and community join together
Long throughout the establishment of human civilization, churches have stood tall as a backbone for the local community that they serve. With Our Father’s House, their purpose is no different. With a mission to spread love through support and friendship, the church offers several wonderful and free programs to their local community here in Los Banos.
DA: Madera man sentenced to life in prison
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Madera who was arrested in 2016, has been sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday, according to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office. According to the original 2016 press release from the Madera Police Department, they state a man and his son were driving in Madera County on […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Arrests made in Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Arrests have been made in the Oct. 10 Family Dollar shooting in Escalon that left one employee in critical condition, according to the Escalon Police Department. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, are facing multiple felony charges including attempted murder and robbery. Both men were found to be connected to […]
Child shot in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a child was shot on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced Police Department. Around 12:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of R Street and Highway 140 for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child suffering from at least […]
Merced mourns for 9-month-old killed in drive-by shooting
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The makeshift memorial on 12th and Q Street in Merced went from a single teddy bear to a collection of toys on Thursday as people came to pay their respects to 9-month-old Darius King Grigsby, who police say was shot and killed on Wednesday while his mother and a friend walked […]
Three hospitalized after suspected DUI crash north of Firebaugh
Investigators determined a woman heading southbound on Highway 33 veered off of the road, onto the righthand shoulder and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic.
Answers needed to crack decades-old cold case in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives continue to search for the suspect who shot and killed a man at a Merced apartment complex over 20 years ago. Officials with the Merced Police Department said 22-year-old Ryan Joel Henri was killed in a shooting at an apartment near R Street and 4th Street on May 8, 2002. […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Grocery Outlet to celebrate Grand Opening in Atwater
The Atwater community will experience a new, highly-affordable, quality shopping experience starting Thursday, November 17 with the Grand Opening of the new Grocery Outlet at 1093 Bellevue Road. Doors open at 7 a.m. And then the fun and savings start! Get ready for lots of giveaways, including free limited-edition reusable...
DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to credit card fraud
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 36-year-old Merced man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing credit card fraud and related identity theft, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Talbert says Ruben Chavez III used or attempted to use more than 20 victims’ credit cards to make over $60,000 in fraudulent purchases from April 2021 through March 2022. […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man-made caves at homeless encampments: A new phenomenon strikes a California river
Removing trash from the banks of the Tuolumne River is an unending process for Chris Guptill, founder of the volunteer cleanup organization Operation 9-2-99. “Once the trash goes down the river and ends up in the ocean, you are never going to undo that,” he said. “We are trying to prevent things that can’t be undone.”
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing Madera father
Angel Martinez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison Wednesday for stabbing another man to death in Madera in May.
Player hits $1.13 million jackpot at Chukchansi
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week. Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine. “It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest […]
