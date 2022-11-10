Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Write-in campaign for Rhonda Youngs succeeds in race for Madison County judge seat
Madison County, NY — Madison County has a new judge-elect, and it wasn't a name you saw printed on the ballot on Election Day. The write-in campaign to get Rhonda Youngs elected in the county judge race succeeded. "The Madison County Board of Elections has affirmed that the number...
cnycentral.com
Vote 2022: close race continues in New York's 22nd congressional district
Syracuse, N.Y. — Republican Brandon Williams' campaign says he's confident he'll be the one to represent Central New York in Congress, confirming to CNY Central that he's already in Washington D.C. this week to attend freshman lawmaker orientation. Williams' campaign says the final vote counts with reinforce his win....
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new Sheriff
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new sheriff. Watch the video for his full response.
cnycentral.com
Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
cnycentral.com
Tompkins County Health Dept. warns parents of increase in RSV cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is seeing an increase in RSV cases along with flu cases. The health department is urging parents with infants to practice caution right now and potentially limit the time children spend in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings. Experts are also saying it is important to get your child vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19.
cnycentral.com
Driver involved in deadly hit and run identified, Syracuse Police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say they have identified the driver they say was involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday, November 6th. On that day just after 1:00 am, police say they responded to calls of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 3000 block of South Salina Street . When they arrived police said they found the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
cnycentral.com
Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices fall nationally, rise in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.81. That's an increase of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
More Than Just Books: Betts Branch Library asking for costume donations
Syracuse, NY — A successful Halloween costume closet at Betts Branch Library has led the library to turn to the community to help. Ahead of Halloween they opened their Halloween costume closet to the community. After seeing the need for free costume accessibility they are turning to neighbors for help in preparation for next year.
cnycentral.com
Lights on the Lake returns with events benefiting local charities
LIVERPOOL, NEW YORK — Wegmans Lights on the Lake kicks off Monday, November 14 with a week full of events benefiting local charities. Visitors are encouraged to support local charities by driving through the show on Monday and Tuesday for a reduced rate of $5 per car. On November...
cnycentral.com
Toyota HS Game of the Week: West Genesee stuns F-M to win Section III AA Championship 23-0
West Genesee won against Carthage, Whitesboro, and now Fayetteville Manlius, becoming the Section III Class A Champions. West Genny against F-M is our Toyota HS Game of the Week.
cnycentral.com
Central New York sees the first snowfall of the season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After a long stretch of summer-like temperatures in November, winter is now settling in. Many Central New Yorkers saw the first snowfall of the season overnight, but neighbors across central New York say they are already well prepared for the cold winter ahead. The official start...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse makes scholarship offer to Kiyan Anthony, son of Orange legend Carmelo Anthony
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University has made an offer to Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse Orange basketball legend Carmelo Anthony, according to a post on Twitter. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan Anthony wrote. Anthony currently attends Christ the King High School in...
cnycentral.com
First lake effect snow event this season impacting the Monday morning drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Mother nature has pushed it off too long and many locations are overdue for their first snowfall of the season. The weather situation is changing tonight. If you want to TRACK WHERE and WHEN the ANTICIPATED snow will be HOUR-BY-HOUR be sure to head over this story's PHOTO GALLERY for SPECIFIC FUTURECAST MAPS.
cnycentral.com
Winter is approaching, how to stay safe during hazardous weather
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mild fall is coming to an end and snow is officially back in Central New York. It's that time of year again to bring out the winter coats and shovels and to start thinking about how to prepare for the winter weather. The former chief...
cnycentral.com
What's on the menu?: Morning Dagwood Sliders with Spatchcock Funk
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Morning Dagwood Sliders!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse men's soccer claims first ACC title since 2015 with win over Clemson
Cary, North Carolina — Syracuse men's soccer captured its first ACC Tournament Championship since 2015 with a dominant 2-0 victory over Clemson at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Orange bring home the second ACC Championship under head coach Ian McIntyre. Junior midfielder Lorenzo Boselli put Syracuse...
cnycentral.com
LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Syracuse football hosts #23 FSU
JMA WIRELESS DOME — Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 acc) hosts No. 23 Florida State (6-3, 4-3 acc) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange look to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the season 6-0. In 2021, Syracuse lost to FSU on the road 33-30. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds:
cnycentral.com
Hazardous weather won't hinder fans for senior night
Syracuse, N.Y. — One last chance to get out and tailgate for the final home game for the Orange. Syracuse has struggled to win as of late and it's not the best tailgating weather. One reason fans are heading out to the Dome tomorrow night is honor the seniors....
cnycentral.com
Syracuse fans show out for the final tailgate despite rain and cold weather
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a sea of orange in the parking lots hours before kickoff between #23 Florida State and Syracuse. The final tailgate of the season didn't have fans thinking twice about the weather. Syracuse fans came prepared with fire pits and blankets to accommodate the tailgating weather.
