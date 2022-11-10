ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new Sheriff

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses break ins, preparing for snow, and the new sheriff. Watch the video for his full response.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hospitals across Upstate New York are seeing a surge in RSV cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital in Syracuse, the pediatric emergency department is flooded with children with respiratory illnesses. The hospital beds are full and staff is using overflow areas to treat them. "Currently, about half of the children in the hospital have RSV or other related...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Tompkins County Health Dept. warns parents of increase in RSV cases

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department is seeing an increase in RSV cases along with flu cases. The health department is urging parents with infants to practice caution right now and potentially limit the time children spend in childcare centers or other potentially contagious settings. Experts are also saying it is important to get your child vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Driver involved in deadly hit and run identified, Syracuse Police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say they have identified the driver they say was involved in a fatal hit and run on Sunday, November 6th. On that day just after 1:00 am, police say they responded to calls of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on the 3000 block of South Salina Street . When they arrived police said they found the pedestrian had suffered serious injuries and that the vehicle involved had fled the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Crews battle house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville

Baldwinsville, New York — Huge presence as crews battle a house fire in the Village of Baldwinsville this evening, November 13th. The home is located at 51 Oswego Street. First calls came in around 4:30 this evening. The fire started in the second floor of one of the apartments....
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cnycentral.com

AAA: Gas prices fall nationally, rise in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $3.81. That's an increase of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.77, down 3 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.90, up 3 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

More Than Just Books: Betts Branch Library asking for costume donations

Syracuse, NY — A successful Halloween costume closet at Betts Branch Library has led the library to turn to the community to help. Ahead of Halloween they opened their Halloween costume closet to the community. After seeing the need for free costume accessibility they are turning to neighbors for help in preparation for next year.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Lights on the Lake returns with events benefiting local charities

LIVERPOOL, NEW YORK — Wegmans Lights on the Lake kicks off Monday, November 14 with a week full of events benefiting local charities. Visitors are encouraged to support local charities by driving through the show on Monday and Tuesday for a reduced rate of $5 per car. On November...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Central New York sees the first snowfall of the season

Syracuse, N.Y. — After a long stretch of summer-like temperatures in November, winter is now settling in. Many Central New Yorkers saw the first snowfall of the season overnight, but neighbors across central New York say they are already well prepared for the cold winter ahead. The official start...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Winter is approaching, how to stay safe during hazardous weather

Syracuse, N.Y. — The mild fall is coming to an end and snow is officially back in Central New York. It's that time of year again to bring out the winter coats and shovels and to start thinking about how to prepare for the winter weather. The former chief...
CICERO, NY
cnycentral.com

What's on the menu?: Morning Dagwood Sliders with Spatchcock Funk

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Morning Dagwood Sliders!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse men's soccer claims first ACC title since 2015 with win over Clemson

Cary, North Carolina — Syracuse men's soccer captured its first ACC Tournament Championship since 2015 with a dominant 2-0 victory over Clemson at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Orange bring home the second ACC Championship under head coach Ian McIntyre. Junior midfielder Lorenzo Boselli put Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

LIVE FROM THE PRESS BOX: Syracuse football hosts #23 FSU

JMA WIRELESS DOME — Syracuse (6-3, 3-2 acc) hosts No. 23 Florida State (6-3, 4-3 acc) at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange look to snap a 3-game losing streak after starting the season 6-0. In 2021, Syracuse lost to FSU on the road 33-30. Follow along for updates as the game unfolds:
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Hazardous weather won't hinder fans for senior night

Syracuse, N.Y. — One last chance to get out and tailgate for the final home game for the Orange. Syracuse has struggled to win as of late and it's not the best tailgating weather. One reason fans are heading out to the Dome tomorrow night is honor the seniors....
SYRACUSE, NY

