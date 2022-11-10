Read full article on original website
Urbana band program asking for funds for needed expansion
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion. Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band. Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has […]
Supporting Veterans all year round
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Tricoci University is a cosmetology, barber, and esthetician school and it really focuses on not only making sure veterans and front-line workers look and feel their best, but also supports them when it comes to their education. “We really want to be able to provide...
Free events planned alongside Shelbyville Festival of Lights
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season. Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include: Nov. 18: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. […]
The Centennial High School Playmakers present “Clue”
We’re back! Our Fall production is “Clue”. Yes, that’s right, Colonel Mustard in the Library with the wrench! We will be performing “Clue On November, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th. https://www.facebook.com/centennialhsdrama/
55th Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District
An Urbana Park District tradition continues Thanksgiving, at the 55th Annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at the park district is here to tell us how we can burn some calories before our turkey coma!. Is this more of a race or a...
Cannon Place to accept frozen food donations for veterans
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Bowman Estates in Danville will be accepting frozen food donations for the “Freezer Fill Up” at Mercy Housings Cannon Place community. Cannon Place, a 65-unit residential community, is a modern, safe and secure private apartments for veterans experiencing housing instability. Outreach Services Coordinator Melissa Taylor said all utilities are included in […]
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
Grab your charchuterie board goodies at local farmers market
Prairie Fruits gives us a look at their pre-order holiday charcuterie boards!. At the Farmers Market you’ll find local, small food & farming businesses like Prairie Fruits who won awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society, 2021 Good Food awards and more. There are some AWESOME local small businesses...
Reel Talk with Chuck and Pam discuss “MVP” with Nate Boyer
In recognizing Veteran’s Day, Veteran and Former Football player Nate Boyer gets behind and in front of the camera to give us MVP, available to stream today. Film critic Pam Powell sits down with Boyer to discuss the film and the true story that inspired it.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Family friendly indoor games to keep the kids entertained with John Lubinski
– How many rubber bands can you shoot into the target in one minute?. Set up a target (shoebox, tissue box, basket) with the opening facing toward you. Use masking tape to make a shooting line on the floor. On “GO” competitors have one minute to shoot as many rubber...
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
Crime Stoppers looking to solve 2014 murder
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a suspected murder that happened eight years ago this week. Champaign Police suspected foul play when they discovered Damian Henderson unresponsive the morning of Nov. 18, 2014. Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Forsythia Drive for a […]
Champaign family displaced after house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
Urbana Fire Department shares cold weather safety reminders
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw its first snowfall and the arrival of cold temperatures over the weekend. Lt. Trent Short with the City of Urbana Fire Department has some cold weather safety reminders. While Short said space heaters are not recommended by the fire department; he acknowledges they can be helpful for the […]
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. David Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle. Shute […]
Sunday No Huddle (11-13-22)
WCIA — On this episode of the Sunday No Huddle, Andy Olson and Robert Rosenthal discuss what went wrong for the Illini over the last two weeks, but also why 2022 is still a huge success for Illinois and what they still have to play for. Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Sunday-No-Huddle-w-Robert-Rosenthal-11-13-22-e1qnhks
LIVE! Illinois tips off big week hosting Monmouth before heading to Vegas
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is up four spots in this week’s AP Top 25 to No. 19 in the country. It’s the highest ranking of the season so far for the Illini (2-0) who opened at No. 23 in the polls. Illinois tips off its biggest week to date tonight hosting Monmouth (0-2) at […]
3-in-1 Pod: Banner Night
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 150 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 86-48 win over Kansas City. A career night for Dain Dainja, freshmen Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps score in double figures for the first time and the Illini raise the Big Ten Championship banner to the […]
