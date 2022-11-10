ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

San Bernardino County, CA

Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap

Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
ONTARIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Ontario International Airport Reports Increase in Passenger Volume

Ontario International Airport is continuing to see an increase in the number of passengers, and Monday the figures show October had the highest volume since the airport transferred to local ownership in 2016. There were more than 541,000 airline passengers at Ontario International Airport in October, the highest total in...
mynewsla.com

Measure ULA Supporters Declare Victory, `Mansion Tax’ Poised to Pass

Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

4,500 COVID Cases Logged Over 4-Day Holiday Period in LA County

More than 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged by Los Angeles County over a four-day period ending Monday, including Veterans Day, along with 27 additional deaths. The county Department of Public Health recorded 1,617 new COVID cases Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, 938 Sunday and 822 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,506,367.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Unarmed Response Program to Expand in LA, Mayor Garcetti Announces

A program in Los Angeles that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year. CIRCLE, which deploys trained...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
ONTARIO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The HD Post

Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity

APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County to Reopen 7 Hiking Areas Due to Improved Conditions

Riverside County will re-open several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat that was present in the summer. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to re-open seven hazardous hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am...
KRON4 News

Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts

California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Issues Statement on Homelessness Lawsuit

City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA

