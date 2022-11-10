Read full article on original website
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast says
VICTORVILLE – Inflation, rising interest rates and changing migration patterns make it “hard to predict the future”, says the USC Casden Multifamily Forecast report. Rents are predicted to rise fastest in the High Desert – by 17% to $1,543 a month by the summer of 2024.
iebusinessdaily.com
Ontario International Airport takes a victory lap
Six years after achieving local ownership, airport officials released a report detailing how much the airport has thrived during that time. Some who fought to get the airport away from the city of Los Angeles say that’s exactly what they expected to happen. Apparently, the people who for years...
mynewsla.com
Ontario International Airport Reports Increase in Passenger Volume
Ontario International Airport is continuing to see an increase in the number of passengers, and Monday the figures show October had the highest volume since the airport transferred to local ownership in 2016. There were more than 541,000 airline passengers at Ontario International Airport in October, the highest total in...
mynewsla.com
Measure ULA Supporters Declare Victory, `Mansion Tax’ Poised to Pass
Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam. His sister and a co-conspirator will be sentenced in May.
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
mynewsla.com
4,500 COVID Cases Logged Over 4-Day Holiday Period in LA County
More than 4,500 new COVID-19 infections were logged by Los Angeles County over a four-day period ending Monday, including Veterans Day, along with 27 additional deaths. The county Department of Public Health recorded 1,617 new COVID cases Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, 938 Sunday and 822 Monday. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,506,367.
mynewsla.com
Unarmed Response Program to Expand in LA, Mayor Garcetti Announces
A program in Los Angeles that diverts nonviolent emergency calls away from police is expanding, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Monday. The Crisis and Incident Response through Community-Led Engagement (CIRCLE) program, will be in downtown, Lincoln Heights, the Northeast Valley and South Los Angeles beginning next year. CIRCLE, which deploys trained...
nomadlawyer.org
Ontario: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ontario, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ontario California. The city of Ontario, California, is home to many attractions that make it a great place to visit. If you are looking for a fun, family-friendly vacation spot, It is a great place to explore. Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park features lakes, picnic areas, and a swim complex.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
California residents are paying $800 more each month due to inflation
money out of walletPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You know you're spending more each month due to inflation, but do you know how much? According to a recent survey, the average amount individuals are spending each month in California is $800 higher than was spent in January 2021. This amount totals out at over 9,476 more per year. (source)
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
spectrumnews1.com
The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm
Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
Apple Valley enters 15 year purchase agreement with Fervo Energy for electricity
APPLE VALLEY – Fervo Energy and California Choice Energy Authority (CalChoice), the representative for eight Southern California municipalities including Apple Valley, have entered into a 15 year purchase agreement for geothermal power supply. This agreement, announced Thursday, helps Apple Valley continue to provide renewable energy for the community and generate money for the town.
mynewsla.com
Riverside County to Reopen 7 Hiking Areas Due to Improved Conditions
Riverside County will re-open several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat that was present in the summer. Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to re-open seven hazardous hiking areas in the county starting Monday. “I am...
5 High Desert communities make list for cheapest home prices
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – According to Redfin, data collected between February and April 2022, shows that the Trona zip code has the cheapest price per square foot, $31, of homes for sale in California. In addition, four other High Desert communities made the list of the top 15 ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices.
Where did the name ‘California’ come from? And other lesser-known facts
California is known worldwide for its beautiful coastline, mild coastal weather and tourist hotspots like Disneyland, the Golden Gate Bridge, SeaWorld and Hollywood. However, some facts about California are unknown to many, including some residents. California got its name from a best-selling novel The state’s name is derived from a bestselling novel published in 1510. […]
mynewsla.com
LA Councilman Kevin de Leon Issues Statement on Homelessness Lawsuit
City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n, who hasn’t attended a council meeting in a month and has defied calls to resign for his role in the City Hall racism scandal, issued a statement Monday regarding the delay of a lawsuit settlement over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California
WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
