Georgia State

The Independent

Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
WTNH.com

Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto

The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
TheDailyBeast

Election Denier Kari Lake Casts Doubt on Election Loss With ‘BS’ Tweet

Kari Lake officially lost her race to become Arizona’s next governor on Monday night and almost immediately suggested the outcome was fraudulent. “Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted. Lake, a former journalist, became a right-wing media darling during her campaign by continually pushing false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Lake’s election loss to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs also caught the eye of former President Donald Trump, who wrote on Truth Social: “Wow! They just took the election away from Kari Lake. It’s really bad out there!” It was even more extreme over on Telegram, where far-right figures including activist Ivan Raiklin called for a “new election” in a hair-brained scheme that included “subpoena[ing] Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey.”Read it at The Daily Beast
WTNH.com

State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
WTNH.com

EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?

A federal appeals court in St. Louis has created another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the...
WTNH.com

Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday

PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray...
