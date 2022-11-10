ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis

The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
Jeff Brohm updates multiple injured defenders, lists area of concern for Purdue

Jeff Brohm provided insight into multiple injured defenders and growing concern for Purdue. During a Monday morning presser, Brohm discussed two key defensive players currently on the injured list, junior linebacker Clyde Washington and sixth-year linebacker Kieran Douglas. Washington, as Brohm highlighted, will be out for a while and perhaps...
Illinois Basketball: New AP Top 25 poll strengthens the Illini schedule

It is extremely early in the season, but the Illinois basketball team is already on the rise in the AP Top 25. Over the past couple of years, the AP Top 25 has been something Illini fans have been familiar with. During the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois started the season ranked No. 8 and never dropped out of the top 25, only bottoming out at No. 22 in the country.
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender

Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
ESPN's FPI updates predicted winner of wide open B1G West

The race for the B1G West divisional title took a big shift in Week 11 with the leader in No. 21 Illinois taking a tough 31-24 home loss to Purdue. As a result of the Purdue win, the Boilermakers now find themselves projected to win the B1G West, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan

Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
This is Illinois football. It’s a sad song, but we’re going to sing it anyway.

Bret Bielema is a football coach, and he has a gift to give. He can make you see how it could be, in spite of the way that is. It felt like a train coming down the tracks. You could only hear the engine’s whistle in the distance, and it slowly, methodically came toward you. At a certain point, you could even feel it, as the ground rumbled below your feet.
Bret Bielema updates Chase Brown's injury outlook ahead of Week 12

Bret Bielema had some encouraging remarks for Illinois fans on Monday. Chase Brown, the nations leading rusher, went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in Week 11 against Purdue. The Illini were down by 10 with under 30 seconds remaining when Brown went down. Bielema provided an...
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana

Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Time to move on from straight ticket voting

I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force

WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force.  “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said.  Every day as a […]
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
