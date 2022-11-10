Read full article on original website
B1G West logjam: Here's how every team tied for division lead can reach Indianapolis
The B1G West is currently in a scramble. Purdue, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota are all tied with each other in the division at 4-3 in B1G play. Purdue is highly favored 2-1 against the other three, along with Illinois in this scenario. Minnesota is 0-2 with a loss to Illinois and a loss to Purdue with Iowa 1-1, losing to Illinois and defeating Purdue.
Illinois football: Chase Brown injury one to monitor as Illini prep for Michigan
As if the past 2 weeks weren’t demoralizing enough for Illinois and its fans. Now, the Illini may be without their nation-leading running back heading into its toughest challenge of the season. Chase Brown, who leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards, went down late in Illinois’ 31-24...
Jeff Brohm updates multiple injured defenders, lists area of concern for Purdue
Jeff Brohm provided insight into multiple injured defenders and growing concern for Purdue. During a Monday morning presser, Brohm discussed two key defensive players currently on the injured list, junior linebacker Clyde Washington and sixth-year linebacker Kieran Douglas. Washington, as Brohm highlighted, will be out for a while and perhaps...
Illinois Basketball: New AP Top 25 poll strengthens the Illini schedule
It is extremely early in the season, but the Illinois basketball team is already on the rise in the AP Top 25. Over the past couple of years, the AP Top 25 has been something Illini fans have been familiar with. During the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois started the season ranked No. 8 and never dropped out of the top 25, only bottoming out at No. 22 in the country.
Bret Bielema confirms season-ending surgery for key Illinois defender
Bret Bielema confirmed one piece will be missing from the secondary down the stretch. On Monday, Bielema announced Illinois starting cornerback Taz Nicholson will miss the rest of the season with a dislocated wrist, 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner reports. Nicholson left in the first half of the Illini’s loss to...
Ryan Walters responds to question about potential for a long-term contract at Illinois
Ryan Walters came to Champaign in 2021 as DC for Bret Bielema at Illinois. In just his second season with the program, Walters is turning in quite the performance with the Illini. In his first season, the Illini quickly turned into a stingy defense and pulled off a pair of...
ESPN's FPI updates predicted winner of wide open B1G West
The race for the B1G West divisional title took a big shift in Week 11 with the leader in No. 21 Illinois taking a tough 31-24 home loss to Purdue. As a result of the Purdue win, the Boilermakers now find themselves projected to win the B1G West, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
This is Illinois football. It’s a sad song, but we’re going to sing it anyway.
Bret Bielema is a football coach, and he has a gift to give. He can make you see how it could be, in spite of the way that is. It felt like a train coming down the tracks. You could only hear the engine’s whistle in the distance, and it slowly, methodically came toward you. At a certain point, you could even feel it, as the ground rumbled below your feet.
Rollercoaster of emotions: Purdue takes advantage of controversial call, scores TD on next play
Purdue will take it however it comes against No. 21 Illinois. The Illini seemed to have an interceptions following a strong Purdue drive, a play that certainly would have given Illinois a major boon with the quarter winding to a close. Instead, officials called pass interference and gave the Boilermakers a first down.
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Bret Bielema updates Chase Brown's injury outlook ahead of Week 12
Bret Bielema had some encouraging remarks for Illinois fans on Monday. Chase Brown, the nations leading rusher, went down with what appeared to be a serious injury in Week 11 against Purdue. The Illini were down by 10 with under 30 seconds remaining when Brown went down. Bielema provided an...
West Lafayette man suspended from hunting for life, first suspension of its kind in Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A West Lafayette man faces multiple charges, fines, and the first lifetime hunting suspension of its kind in Indiana history. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to a lifetime hunting suspension along with probation, home detention, and payment of replacement fees from a DNR Law Enforcement investigation involving poaching wild turkeys in Indiana and six other states.
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Time to move on from straight ticket voting
I’m just going to say it — it’s probably time for Indiana to join the rest of the country in eliminating straight ticket voting. It leads to choosing unqualified or questionable candidates because the R or D after the name is more important than the person who will hold the office. Also called straight party […] The post Time to move on from straight ticket voting appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Westville native serving country in the U.S. Space Force
WESTVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Dominick Koontz, a Westville High School grad, is serving our country in one branch of the military you may not know much about. The Space Force. “Space is a lot bigger and a lot more pertinent in our lives than a lot of people realize,” he said. Every day as a […]
15 Champaign businesses bought by one owner
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Champaign firefighters called out for house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department was called out for a house fire late Sunday night. Crews responded to a fire inside a home at 1402 W Bradley Ave. at 11 p.m. Heavy fire was coming from the back of the home. Crews were able to quickly put...
