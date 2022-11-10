Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Local teachers continue to rally for more pay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local teachers are continuing to fight for more pay after rallying outside the Panama City Mall last week. Some Bay District Schools teachers were making their voices heard again at the Nelson School Board Building Monday evening. While there weren’t as many people, the ones who were showed just how passionate they are about getting our veteran teachers a pay raise.
holmescounty.news
Fiber, Fabrics & Fun: 4-H youth learn the art of weaving
Ruth Forster knew she had discovered something special when her fifth grade class took a field trip to the historical reenactment village of Westville in Columbus, Ga. As the kids explored the setup of how villagers lived life in the 1800s, the act of weaving captivated Forster. “That’s where I...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison resigns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Board of Education accepted Harrison’s resignation from the Board of Education meeting on Monday evening. DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rehobeth head football coach and athletic director Pate Harrison is resigning from both positions. Harrison turned in his letter of resignation...
Fort Walton Beach, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
waltonoutdoors.com
DeFuniak Springs Christmas parade Dec. 10
The annual DeFuniak Springs Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST on Circle Drive at Lake DeFuniak. The parade is sponsored by The DeFuniak Springs Woman’s Club. To participate or more info email dfswomansclub@gmail.com or call Chris Guzowski at (850) 218-7327.
Dothan police adding extra security at National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– After the deadly shooting during the National Peanut Festival Parade, Dothan Police are increasing security during the last full night of the festival. The police do not believe the shooting is connected with the National Peanut Festival saying: We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to […]
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
wdhn.com
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but...
WJHG-TV
Painting and Sipping at Smashed Wine Bar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Calling all artists and those looking for a relaxing evening. Smashed Wine Bar is hosting a paint and sip event Tuesday night from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A local artist will be there to take painters step by step through the painting process. Tickets,...
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
Couple swims to safety after boat fire in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A boat caught fire Saturday afternoon at Joe’s Bayou in Destin. Destin Fire Rescue crews responded to the boat launch around 2 p.m. to see the vessel covered in flames and smoke. Deputies say the fire happened near Joe’s Bayou Boat Ramp in Destin. They say the couple tried to extinguish […]
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
wtvy.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
mypanhandle.com
Emerald Coast Cruizin’ showcases unique cars in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Aaron Bessant Park looked more like a parking lot these past couple of days as many unique cars made their way to Panama City Beach for the annual Emerald Coast Cruizin’ car show. People walked around the park enjoying the variety of...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
wtvy.com
Dothan parade murder suspect captured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Mekhi Lawton, an 18-year-olds sought for a deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting on Saturday, is in custody. Lawton is charged with murder and assault, allegations related to the death of 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding of another man who has not been publicly identified but is expected to recover.
wtvy.com
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Demingus Humphrey walked out of a Houston County courtroom on Monday free for the first time in two years. Moments earlier, a Houston County jury found him not guilty of Capital Murder, charges related to the shooting of 25-year-old Cortez Hill. While prosecting and defense attorneys...
WJHG-TV
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with murder following Fort Walton Beach shooting
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Crestview man has been charged with second-degree murder following a fatal shooting that reportedly occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office...
