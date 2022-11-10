John Huston needs just two hours, 17 minutes to shoot a 6-under 65 at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

John Huston was the first to tee off Thursday at 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club. (Photo: Ben Jared/PGA Tour via Getty Images)

PHOENIX — John Huston’s caddie has seen this act before.

Travis, in his first full year caddying for his dad, laughed when asked about their two-hour, 17-minute first round Thursday in which he posted a 6-under 65.

“He’s well-known for how fast he plays and our whole family is that way, so it’s a good way to be,” Travis said.

There were 36 golfers who qualified for the PGA Tour Champions season finale at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship but only 33 arrived at Phoenix Country Club this week.

Because of the odd number, Huston, who was the last golfer to qualify in the field, went off alone at 10:20 a.m. local time (12:20 p.m. ET). He quickly birdied the first two holes and he was off and running. OK, not quite running but he was quickly making his way around the golf course.

“There’s not that many guys that like to get around, but there’s a few,” John said. “It was pretty nice just to play at my own pace.”

He’s making his first appearance in the Schwab Cup final, something he might not have imagined after undergoing two brain surgeries, the first of which he stayed awake for, in 2015 and 2016.

Huston has a neurological condition called cervical dystonia which causes the neck muscles to contract involuntarily, which in turn can force the head to twist or turn to one side, or tilt forward or backwards. It is also painful.

Huston, 61, said he first started noticing symptoms about 15 years ago but wasn’t diagnosed till he was 52.

“I can’t believe I’m still playing,” he told the PGATour.com. He also had neck fusion surgery in November 2021 and didn’t get his 2022 season going until May. A late-season charge of five top-25 finishes in his last six events put him on a path for Phoenix, where he posted seven birdies in his opening round, including one on the par-5 closing hole. That final putt dropped at 12:37 p.m. local time, just in time for a late lunch.

“The faster he plays, the better I’ve seen him play. I kind of expected him to play pretty good,” Travis said.

Even with his putting, there’s no time wasted.

“He says while he’s walking up to the green he’s already reading it so he already has an idea when he gets there. He doesn’t tend to go around the other side or anything. He just looks from behind and goes. It’s worked pretty good.”

John said it’s not the quickest competitive round he’s ever played.

“I played a round faster than this on the regular Tour, but it was a Sunday get out-of-town round,” he said, proclaiming “I think it was 1:40-something.”

Was a marker made available today?

“They didn’t ask. They probably knew,” Huston said, smiling.

If his scores holds up, he’ll go from the first one out Thursday to playing in the final group Friday.

“Maybe they’ll go the other way and let me play by myself in the last group,” he joked.

Huston will indeed be in the last group, where he’ll play alongside Stephen Ames, who also shot a 65.

Series leader Steven Alker was the last golfer on the course when he made a short par putt to also card a 65, which forged a three-way tie for the lead.

“I’m pleased. One down, three to go, pleased with my start,” Alker said. “The golf course is totally different to the pro-am yesterday with the rain and the wind. Just have to stay patient and just take your birdies when you could.”

Bernard Langer and Padraig Harrington are tied for fourth after shooting 5-under 66s.

“I’m in a good place in the tournament. I’m in a bad place in the Schwab Cup. That’s the way it is,” said Harrington, who is second in the series points race. However, for him to win the Cup championship, he needs to win and he needs Alker to finish outside the top five.

“Steven [Alker] played very nicely today, very steady. Doesn’t look like, you know, he’s going to do much wrong between here and the end of the week going on today, so it would be hard to see him not finishing in the top five.”

Friday’s second round starts at 12:10 p.m. ET with the final group starting at 2:50 p.m. ET.