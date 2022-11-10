Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata. It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area. The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land. Both had been severely dehydrated and one...
kgns.tv
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Whether it’s the City of Laredo or Webb County, they have both had issues related to public water. After a long year of dealing with water woes, Webb County is looking to provide better water services for residents. A new committee is in place...
kgns.tv
Laredo reminds consumers to shop small this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and the City of Laredo is reminding consumers to support our small businesses this year. The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support. The City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo starts recruiting process for new city manager
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The process of recruiting Laredo’s next city manager is officially underway. The position was posted by the city on Nov. 4. According to the city’s human resource director, there’s already some interested in the position, mainly from people outside of Laredo. The deadline...
kgns.tv
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars. On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case. Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane. A witness provided police with a description of...
kgns.tv
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed. Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners discusses water supply
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners will focus on water during Monday’s meeting. Commissioners will talk about improvements to the county-wide water supply including creating a better flow of water for the colonias. Webb County is working with Legacy Water Supply Corporation on the project which will...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman wanted for aggravated robbery is still at large. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores, 31. Flores is about five feet, one inch, weighs 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. Her last known address was the...
kgns.tv
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cloud deck has returned to our area, and will last through most of Monday morning. A few patches of drizzle are possible late tonight/dawn. Warmer air from the west will briefly move in Monday afternoon, followed by a long lasting pattern of cool air from the Rockies and Great Plains. Moist air will return late in the week into the weekend with gray skies and possible patches of rain.
kgns.tv
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run. On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of...
kgns.tv
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities might be months away but the lineup for the Jalapeño Festival is out. This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco, and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage. The Jalapeño Festival is scheduled for Friday,...
kgns.tv
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31 was one of Texas’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, but bonded out. He was then wanted by another agency for two more counts of sexual assault against a child.
kgns.tv
Citizen concerned over traffic at north Laredo intersection
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety. Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.
kgns.tv
Cool Weather for Days, Light Rain Late Week
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A series of cool airmasses from the Great Plains and the Rockies will be our weather control though the weekend. Moist air from the Pacific will cross Mexico and flow atop the cool airmasses, bring a cool and gray combination by Wednesday, and the chance of light rain, especially Friday and Saturday. Enough sun for 60′s Wednesday afternoon, 50′s for highs after Wednesday.
kgns.tv
DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo. The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.
kgns.tv
Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A high school student is detained for allegedly injuring another student with a glue gun. The incident happened on the fourth of November. According to El Manana, the student was identified as Christopher Lee Cazares, 17 from Lyndon B. Johnson High School. Cazares allegedly put hot...
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to alter its feast by handing out ready to eat meals in a drive-thru manner due to the coronavirus pandemic.
kgns.tv
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection will be closed off for hours after a trailer accident. It’s said the trailer was carrying dirt when a chain broke, causing the accident. The Laredo Police Department will be directing traffic, drivers are asking to seek an alternate route. The eastbound...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call. Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes. Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950. With such a small margin,...
