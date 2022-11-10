LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety. Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.

LAREDO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO