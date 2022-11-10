Watch: It's tough to spot a difference between the swings of Charlie Woods and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy

Photo: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy has long had one of the best swings not only on the PGA Tour, but in golf. His wide takeaway, his squat in transition and full extension through impact is something all golfers are jealous of.

Well, except young Charlie Woods.

Charlie has grown a lot since we last saw him at the 2021 PNC Championship in December playing alongside his dad, Tiger, where the team nearly bested Team Daly for the title.

His game has also progressed nicely, shown clearly by a scorecard he filed at the end of September — a career-low 4-under round 68 during the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship.

On Thursday, CBS Sports released a side-by-side video of Charlie and the world No. 1 McIlroy hitting driver, and let me tell you, it looks like Tiger has shown his son a few videos of the Northern Irishman during practice.

Their swings are nearly identical.

The wide takeaway, the late wrist set and the finish. It’s all there.