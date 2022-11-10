ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health & Wellness help from LIGHT Family Wellness practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One primary care practice stopped by Good Morning Columbia to promote health and wellness for you and your family. Curtis spoke with Physician Dr. Crystal Maxwell, Founder & CEO of LIGHT Family Wellness practice about how her business offers help for physical and mental issues like diabetes, anxiety, depression among others.
COLUMBIA, SC
Benedict College P.D. debuts new station, K-9 officer, and electric patrol car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –The Benedict College Police Department has officially opened its new headquarters at 2330 Laurel Street. As the police department and its cadet program grew, the officers needed more space than their previous location on Haskell Avenue could provide. Benedict College Police Chief Kevin Portee says the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bethel Hanberry Elementary officially dedicated in ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Bethel Hanberry Elementary in Richland School District Two was formally dedicated Sunday. Students and staff at Bethel-Hanberry Elementary school invited everyone to join them Sunday afternoon for the formal dedication. The doors actually opened to students back in August. The formal dedication was a way to kick...
COLUMBIA, SC
Pillsbury unveils new interactive holiday sweater

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—It’s now sweater weather, and ugly holiday sweater events will be coming up soon. Pillsbury has the perfect sweater for you, starring it’s famous Doughboy. It has the Doughboy on the front, and if you press his stomach, he says his iconic “Hoo Hoo!”
COLUMBIA, SC
Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival happening in the Midlands

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – The 14th annual Bubbie’s Jewish Food Festival takes place Sunday at the Beth Shalom Synagogue. Attendees can expect a wide array of traditional Jewish food, all prepared by Bubbies, which is a Jewish name for Grandma. Some of the food that will be available for sale on Sunday includes: Brisket, Corned Beef, Stuffed cabbage and Mandel Bread.
COLUMBIA, SC
SC DSS launches Child Support Services application portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Department of Social Services has launched an online application portal for families applying for child care financial assistance. The online portal can be accessed on DSS’ SC Child Care website. Applicants are able to upload required documents such as proof of disability income, pay statements, and school and training verifications during the process.
COLUMBIA, SC
Carolina Clemson rivalry renewed at high noon Nov. 26 on ABC Columbia

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — The Carolina-Clemson rivalry will be renewed in 2022 in front of a national network television audience. According to a release from the USC athletic department the Gamecocks and the Tigers will tangle at noon on ABC Columbia. This will be the 118th match-up in one...
COLUMBIA, SC
Monster Jam returns to Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The motorsports show Monster Jam returns to Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena, with pre-sale tickets available Nov. 15. General public tickets go on sale Nov. 22. The championship series will run April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 23, 2023 at 2...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry captures second straight SAC Championship

NEWBERRY, S.C. – Playing host to the first ever South Atlantic Conference Championship, the No. 21 Newberry College (9-2, 7-2 SAC) football team did not disappoint in front of the home crowd as they we are to take home the crown in the conference with a 27-24 win over Mars Hill on Saturday, November 12.
NEWBERRY, SC
Gamecock football partners with underwear company for testicular cancer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The USC football team is working to raise awareness and funds for testicular cancer. SAXX, an underwear company, is expanding its roster of all-pro football partnerships and joining forces with the Gamecocks football team to bring more spotlight to testicular cancer and donations to the Testicular Cancer Foundation.
COLUMBIA, SC
SLED agents arrest former Clinton Police officer for Misconduct in Office

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested former Clinton Police Officer Pertavion Quintarius Adams for Misconduct in Office. The 25 year-old was arrested after an investigation found he accessed confidential documents about a homicide case. Authorities say Adams sent photos of the information through text to...
CLINTON, SC
Richland County Deputies searching for 77 year-old fugitive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 77 year-old man accused of sexually abusing children. The suspect has evaded authorities and is considered a wanted fugitive. Robert L. Stevenson is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Gamecock Saturday Night

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tune in to Gamecock Saturday Night after College Football on ABC. Join ABC Columbia Sports Director Mike Gillespie with all the college football highlights, scores and reaction. Our Chaz Frazier will be with the Gamecocks in Florida as they take on the Gators in a 4pm...
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office warning of new scam

NEWBERRY , SC (WOLO)–There is a new scam alert report from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received reports of people representing Newberry Electric Cooperative, asking for payments of past due bills. Sheriff Lee Foster says this is a scam. Officials say the person is not...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Kershaw deputies continue investigating year old murder

Kershaw, SC (WOLO) — The investigation into a Kershaw County woman’s murder is still ongoing one year later. Authorities are hoping new developments can help solve the case. Last year 37-year-old Dena Thames was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from downtown...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
Dual-threat Hunter leads Howard past S.C. State 28-14

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jarett Hunter accounted for 192 total yards and three touchdowns and Howard scored four answered touchdowns in beating South Carolina State 28-14 on Saturday. Hunter ran for 149 yards on 12 carries and scored once and had three receptions for 43 yards and two touchdowns. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Benedict wins first SIAC Championship in school history

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In a historic season of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers reached another milestone with their first-ever SIAC football championship by overwhelming Tuskegee 58-21 on Saturday in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. An emotional head coach Chennis Berry, as he always does after the team wins, gave praise...
COLUMBIA, SC

