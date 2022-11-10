Read full article on original website
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
Joplin’s first ever JOMO Friendsgiving
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week and not everyone has a place to go. However, some are lucky to have friends to go celebrate it with also known as “Friendsgiving.” This year and many years to come — Joplin will have its own version of it on the day after the holiday itself. Happening on November 25th from noon to 6 PM at Unity of Joplin located at 204 N Jackson Avenue — this family-friendly event has something for everyone. It has food, music, raffles, and children’s activities. Plus you can come and go as you see fit! And the part of it all is that it’s free!
“Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” re-opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area thrift store has reopened just in time for the holiday shopping season. “Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” on 15th Street in Joplin has re-opened following a month-long remodel. Store manager Qwyntnn Brown says the project coincides with the store’s 15th year in operation....
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 12 & 13)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
Marshalls Grand Opening in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday, November 13, 2022 is the Grand Opening of the first Marshalls store in the Joplin Metro area. | RELATED >> We told you first, Marshalls is poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan. Part of the TJX Company with sister stores as Home Goods and TJMaxx, this Marshalls store is located at 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas....
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
Turkey shoot fundraiser held at the VFW Post 534
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local families are now set to have a great Christmas. The “Joplin VFW Post 534” and the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410” are making it happen. Every year, the two groups partner together to raise money for Christmas baskets. Sunday’s...
“Dog Pack” motorcycle group donates to Lafayette House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Santa’s helpers made a special stop Sunday in Joplin. Nearly 100 bikers with the “Dog Pack” motorcycle group rode to the “Lafayette House” carrying presents for kids. Each biker had at least one gift with them, totaling more than...
Rain/Snow Mix Tonight, Cold This Week
Rain will mix with, or change to snow, at times tonight. Only some minor accumulation are expected. It will be cold through this week, too. We will see high temperatures making it only into the 30s to low 40s this week. Some rain is moving into Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast...
Rotary Memorial Tree Planting Event
Wally Bloss, a member of the Rotary Club of Joplin, talks about their recent Rotary Memorial Tree Planting event where they honored their past Rotarians. If you are curious about what all the Rotary Club does for the community, visit their website: joplinrotary.com.
Operation Christmas Child collects 200 millionth shoe box this year
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents aren’t just shopping for their own families this holiday season, they’re doing it for kids all over the world. Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin is again a collecting site for Operation Christmas Child. Residents go out and purchase toys and other...
How to stay safe this winter
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The sudden drop in temperatures this weekend has a local sheriff thinking proactively about your safety this upcoming winter. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves sent out a public reminder about preparing now instead of later, for snow this season. Some helpful reminders include limiting time...
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love tree lighting
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special campaign for the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” kicked off Sunday evening. Santa came in all the way from the North Pole to light the Ronald McDonald House’s 20-foot Christmas tree. The 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift...
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
A sneak peek inside Joplin’s “Cornell Complex”
JOPLIN, Mo. — A few hundred people, maybe more, got a sneak peek inside Joplin’s new “Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex” tonight (11/11). The official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 12th starting at noon. The day will...
KCU med students get schooled on Missouri weather
JOPLIN, Mo. — The official start of winter is still six weeks away. But the Four States area is starting to feel the chill, and a local campus is helping students get ready for the changes to come. “It makes me sad – I’m not excited for the cold....
35th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade
JOPLIN, Mo. — After more than 3 decades, Joplin’s Veterans Day Parade is still going strong. This morning marked the “35th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade,” hosted by the “American Legion Post 13.”. Nearly 60 local groups and organizations participated in the parade to...
