ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

South Jersey women create a 'momentous' impact with Camden's youth

By Matteo Iadonisi via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yDn8_0j6VZQM100

"What kid doesn't deserve to be given the best chance possible to succeed in the world?," said Kyle Ruffin. "That's what we all want for our children. We want that next generation to be the one that shines."

Ruffin has sought to make that dream a reality through her work as president of the Impact100 South Jersey chapter. Founded in 2017, it has amassed a membership of more than 100 women that contribute at least $1,150 each year.

"One of our goals was to raise money for organizations that aren't really enormous," said Ruffin. "So, for an organization like LUCY, a $100,000 grant is momentous."

Through their philanthropic efforts, these women have awarded over $826,000 to more than a dozen medium-to-small organizations in the area. In the year 2020, one beneficiary was LUCY Outreach (Lifting Up Camden's Youth) in Camden, New Jersey.

"We just used to meet in a parking lot and the youth would gather on some steps," said Kristin Prinn, Executive Director and Founder of LUCY Outreach. "We'll be able to do so much more in the city, county, and state here in our new state-of-the art 10,000 square foot building so much in part thanks to Impact100."

Specifically, the $100,000 grant they received is designed to help the outreach center staff undertake an 18-month course to become trauma-informed and responsive. In addition, they are able to add licensed clinical therapists and social workers to a dedicated second-floor space.

"It's becoming so much more than I've ever imagined and that the youth and I could have dreamed up," said Prinn.

Some of those young participants have graduated from the program and come back as staff members. Current students are also enjoying the opportunity to become mentors to their younger peers.

"When I'm older I want to be a teacher. So I get to, you know, experience that now," said 14-year-old Elanni Montalvo from Camden. "So, I hope it expands more, more people are involved, and I hope they do great things."

To learn more about Impact100 South Jersey or LUCY Outreach , visit their websites.

RELATED: NJ students fulfill dream of beautifying school courtyard

Students in the garden club are finishing a job started in part by their teacher two decades ago!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Give away all your stuff: Where to donate things you no longer need in Philly

Finding a good home for things you don’t use anymore is a solid move any time of year, and especially so in the season of giving. Several organizations in the Philadelphia area accept donated items, with some giving them directly to people in need and others running thrift shops to raise money for a cause. Each has different preferences, including what types of items they’ll take and what methods they use to receive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Thankful Baptist Church

At 11 a.m. sharp you can hear the sound of the organ swell up and down the street. The snare, the high-hat and bass drum are brought to life, the people find their places. It’s the beginning of Sunday service at New Thankful Baptist Church. “The doors of New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy