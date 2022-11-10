Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Man Gets Over 8 Years In $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in August...
mynewsla.com
DA: Vast Majority of Criminal Cases Being Dismissed Countywide Are in CV
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. The agency released data indicating that since the start of mass case dismissals on...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Probe Near-Deadly Fentanyl Poisoning on Riverside Campus
Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in San Jacinto
A motorist was killed Sunday morning when his vehicle struck a wall in San Jacinto, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 2:26 a.m. to the 21000 block of South San Jacinto Avenue, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Killing Hemet Bar Patron in Racial Attack
One Year Ago Today (November 12, 2021)…A woman pleaded guilty to charges related to her role in the fatal assault of a 31-year-old man in a racially motivated attack outside a Hemet bar, while the two men charged in the attack were ordered to stand trial. Ernesto Gonzales, 29,...
mynewsla.com
Senior Killed in Beaumont Crash Identified
A motorist killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Beaumont was identified Saturday as an 81-year-old resident of the city. Emily Moreth was fatally injured at about 4:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-10 at Oak Valley Parkway, according to California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that the victim...
mynewsla.com
Parolee Shot to Death During Arrest Attempt in Cabazon
A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station shot and killed a knife-wielding parolee during an arrest attempt Saturday. The shooting occurred about 3:30 p.m. on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in unincorporated Cabazon, Sgt. Brandi Swan told City News Service. The deputy spotted a parolee with an arrest...
mynewsla.com
Coachella Man Suspected of Physically Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Arrested
A 33-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Coachella was arrested Sunday. Estevan Ivan Chavez Jaimes was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest by force, according to Sgt. Matthew Allert of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Indio
Police were continuing an investigation Sunday into a fatal shooting that left one person dead and three people injured in Indio. At around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded near Lilac Court and Golden Rod Drive to reports of a shooting, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. Guitron...
Comments / 0