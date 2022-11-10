Read full article on original website
Rotary Memorial Tree Planting Event
Wally Bloss, a member of the Rotary Club of Joplin, talks about their recent Rotary Memorial Tree Planting event where they honored their past Rotarians. If you are curious about what all the Rotary Club does for the community, visit their website: joplinrotary.com.
Food Basket Brigade registration available for Newton Co. residents
NEOSHO, Mo. — Registration is underway for Neosho’s annual “Food Basket Brigade.” The generosity has helped Newton County residents for 35 years now. Registration started last week and runs through all of this week. It’s happening at The Help Center off Business Highway-49. The deadline is this Saturday.
New Pittsburg Fire Chief named
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
King Jack Park repairs
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Trolley tracks are the focus of a fix-it project at “King Jack Park” in Webb City. Contractors are tackling repairs to the line before the “Polar Bear Express” takes off on its first run next month. The $25,000 project is addressing...
Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition
JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
Carterville Fire Department volunteers built 'The Beast,' answered in-town calls in exchange for city help to purchase equipment
These images were copied from slides, taken in 1977, perhaps for insurance purposes. The pumper truck was a 1960s GMC cab-over. (This design was used for many years and is hard to pinpoint the exact year.) The fire truck was a 1969 or 1970 Ford. Jerry Pryor donated the photo...
Operation Christmas Child collects 200 millionth shoe box this year
JOPLIN, Mo. — Area residents aren’t just shopping for their own families this holiday season, they’re doing it for kids all over the world. Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin is again a collecting site for Operation Christmas Child. Residents go out and purchase toys and other...
“Dog Pack” motorcycle group donates to Lafayette House
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some of Santa’s helpers made a special stop Sunday in Joplin. Nearly 100 bikers with the “Dog Pack” motorcycle group rode to the “Lafayette House” carrying presents for kids. Each biker had at least one gift with them, totaling more than...
Turkey shoot fundraiser held at the VFW Post 534
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some local families are now set to have a great Christmas. The “Joplin VFW Post 534” and the “Joplin Fraternal Order of Eagles 2410” are making it happen. Every year, the two groups partner together to raise money for Christmas baskets. Sunday’s...
“Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” re-opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — An area thrift store has reopened just in time for the holiday shopping season. “Second Chances Benefit Thrift Store” on 15th Street in Joplin has re-opened following a month-long remodel. Store manager Qwyntnn Brown says the project coincides with the store’s 15th year in operation....
Gordon Parks Museum receives “Award of Excellence”
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — A new and thought-provoking trail in Fort Scott receives a special honor from the “Kansas Museum Association.”. The “Gordon Parks Museum” can now boast the “Award of Excellence” for the creation of the “Learning Tree Film Scene Sign Trail.”
35th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade
JOPLIN, Mo. — After more than 3 decades, Joplin’s Veterans Day Parade is still going strong. This morning marked the “35th Annual Joplin Community Veterans Day Parade,” hosted by the “American Legion Post 13.”. Nearly 60 local groups and organizations participated in the parade to...
“Marshalls” opens in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg shoppers have a brand new department store to browse. “Marshalls” is now officially open in the city, celebrated with Sunday’s grand opening. City leaders even joined the crowds to show their support for the new retail option. The building sat empty for several...
Wreaths Across America
WEBB CITY, Mo. — She’s the local woman who’s on a wreath mission. Susie Crutcher is a volunteer with “Wreaths Across America”, a nationwide organization that helps put wreaths on the headstones of our country’s Veterans. For the first time ever, they’ll be part...
21st Annual Gift of Light, Gift of Love tree lighting
JOPLIN, Mo. — A very special campaign for the “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” kicked off Sunday evening. Santa came in all the way from the North Pole to light the Ronald McDonald House’s 20-foot Christmas tree. The 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift...
Carl Junction Holiday Bazaar
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. —The city of Carl Junction gave people the chance to get some Christmas shopping done a little early this year. The Carl Junction “Leo Club” held its annual “Holiday Bazaar.”. 80 vendors offered all kinds of holiday gifts, everything from handmade soap to...
Four State Beekeeper’s Conference held at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people gathered on Missouri Southern’s campus for the Four State Beekeeper’s Conference today. Due to the pandemic, this was only the second time the conference was held. The attendance doubled this year. Attendees traveled from eight different states to share information about...
How to stay safe this winter
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The sudden drop in temperatures this weekend has a local sheriff thinking proactively about your safety this upcoming winter. Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves sent out a public reminder about preparing now instead of later, for snow this season. Some helpful reminders include limiting time...
Celebrating 25 years at Steadley Elementary School
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The school was in session this Sunday for a very special celebration. “Steadley Elementary School” in Carthage celebrated its 25th anniversary today. Many former and current “Steadley Tigers” gathered at the school earlier this afternoon to celebrate everything they’ve accomplished over the past 25 years.
Certifying the election in Jasper County
CARTHAGE, Mo. — It’s now been a week since the general election. And, while we learned who won and lost pretty quickly, those totals aren’t yet official. “One of the things that people have a misconception about is thinking that election night is it. But that’s not the case,” said Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk.
