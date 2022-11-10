Read full article on original website
Community Comforts drive begins at libraries
If you’re counting your blessings this November, you can pay that good fortune forward with the Rock Island Public Library’s Community Comforts Drive, a news release says. The library will welcome donations of household supplies and personal care items through December 3 at all library locations. Community Comforts...
Davenport responds to early morning fire
On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at approximately 05:36 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of East 15th Street. The department responded with six fire apparatus and one command vehicle for total response of 19 personnel. The first crew on scene reported smoke on the second floor, and crews rescued one occupant from the 2nd floor deck with a ground ladder, according to a Monday department release.
Toddler dies Monday in mobile-home blaze
A toddler was found dead early Monday after a mobile-home blaze, according to a news release from Walcott Police Department. About 2:38 a.m. Monday, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about a mobile home fire in Walcott Estates mobile home park. Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire...
Injured bird of prey rescued from busy highway
An injured bird of prey was rescued from a busy Rock Island County Highway about 3:30 p.m. Monday near the Rock River thanks to the help of passersby. The bird was discovered on Illinois Route 92, where it was hurt and flopping around in the road. Two drivers stopped to get it off to the side of the road.
Habitat for Humanity invites applicants to home-ownership sessions
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings next week for anyone interested in applying for its home ownership program. These meetings will be held virtually via Zoom as well as in-person on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m., a news release says.
Benefit for mental health coming to Raccoon Motel
A benefit to raise money for mental health services will be held Saturday, Nov. 19th at Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. The event will feature live music and a silent art auction, with all proceeds to benefit the local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Mississippi Valley chapter. NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.
Sunday: Boil advisory remains for parts of Davenport, Blue Grass
On Saturday, Iowa American Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for all customers in west Davenport and Blue Grass. That advisory continues Sunday. According to an update, Iowa American will notify customers and news media later Sunday when water test results are available. Two 12-inch water main breaks occurred...
Man wanted for escaping QC work release
Authorities need your help finding a man who did not return to the Davenport Work Release Center. Demon Deonte Daniels, 33, failed to report back to the center as required Thursday, November 10. Daniels is described as a black male, 5’10” and 220 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 19, 2022. Daniels was convicted of domestic abuse assault, 3rd or subsequent offense in Scott County. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to contact local police.
New QC foundation works to lift women up
A rebranded Quad Cities foundation aims to give women a lift, and in the process, help raise up its first executive director. Marcie Ordaz is the first full-time employee of the new lift Women’s Foundation, an affiliate of Rock Island-based Royal Neighbors of America. It was recently rebranded from the previous 20-year-old Royal Neighbors Foundation, and “lift” is an acronym for “Loans Inspire Futures Together.”
Christmas in LeClaire event and parade will be ‘lit!’
Ring in the holiday season with Santas from around the world, food, fun and a parade that will truly be merry and bright! Greg Ludwig, Director of LeClaire’s Parks and Rec, dropped in to Local 4 to tell us all bout the holly, jolly experiences at Christmas in LeClaire.
Police allege man grabbed baby by throat, knocked head into wall
A 25-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an infant and another person were injured early Saturday, police allege. Walter Boyd Jr. faces felony charges of having a short-barreled rifle or shotgun, child endangerment – bodily injury, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender and disarming a peace officer; a serious misdemeanor charge of assault on persons in certain occupations; and aggravated misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse assault – display or use of weapon – first offense, and domestic abuse assault – impeding flow of air/blood, according to court records.
Police allege suspect drove into squad car, led pursuit Sunday
A 33-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police allege he drove his SUV into a squad car. Dennis Banks Jr. faces aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and eluding at a speed of more than 25 mph over the speed limit, as well as a felony charge of assault on a person in a certain occupation – use or display of a weapon.
Big QC library birthday rocks with big new rock
It was entirely appropriate Monday morning that officials with the city of Rock Island and the Rock Island Public Library dedicated a big rock to mark the groundbreaking site of the first library in Illinois. The library first opened in rented rooms on the second floor of the former Mitchell...
Project 350 wraps up tree-planting for 2022
Project 350, a City of Galesburg initiative to plant 350 trees in Galesburg parks and city terraces, has wrapped up its work for 2022 at Lincoln Park. Community volunteers planted eight maple trees in areas where a large number of ash trees were lost near the gazebo and horseshoe pits, a news release says. Two serviceberry trees were also planted to anchor the entrance sign into Lake Storey at Machen Drive.
Moline, Hy-Vee provide Meals for the Holidays
Families struggling to afford holiday meals can get a little help from the City of Moline and Hy-Vee, thanks to the Meals for the Holiday Program. As the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation hits folks in the pocketbook, Hy-Vee and the city are partnering to provide $200 in food and fuel vouchers for eligible households. The COVID-19 Meals for the Holiday Program kicked off on Monday, Nov. 14 at Moline City Hall, 619 16th St.
Polyrhythms presents the mystical sounds of Frankie Fontagne
Polyrhythms welcomes the mystical sounds of Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics. Polyrhythms continues its Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series November 20 at its new home at Becherer Hall at Rivermont Collegiate with Frankie Fontagne & the Polyrhythmics. Fontagne will be joined by Polyrhythmic accompanists Daniel Leahy, piano; Corey Kendrick, organ; Steve Grismore, guitar; Ronald Wilson, bass; Jamie Hopkins, percussion and Manuel Lopez III, drums.
REVIEW: Classic Arthur Miller is powerful, electrifying in Geneseo
Arthur Miller’s epic, tragic dramas “All My Sons” and “Death of Salesman” premiered within about two years of each other, both take place in the late ‘40s, and both concern family trauma and the collapse of the American dream. Both are intense, heartbreaking portraits...
Suspect in fatal crash held on $1 million bond
A 33-year-old Davenport man – now in custody – faces multiple felony charges in connection with a fatal Rock Island crash on Nov. 1. Marcus C. Holmes faces charges of failure to report an accident, accident – injury/death, reckless homicide and possession of a stolen vehicle, court records say.
QC exhibit tells a harrowing, historic tale
There’s an extraordinary exhibit on the fourth floor of the German American Heritage Center & Museum in Davenport that will be on view for less than two more weeks. “Witness to the Holocaust: The Mattes Family Letters” was installed last month, to be displayed through Nov. 27, and shares the tragic story of Markus and Anna Mattes.
Harry Potter | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We were joined by Orchestra Assistant Conductor Ernesto Estigarribia to talk about how the Quad City Symphony Orchestra continues to bring the magic of Harry Potter to life this weekend. For more information visit qcso.org.
