Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Baker’s Candies: Putting in the work for holiday treats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are 41 days away from Christmas and for many businesses that means ramping up production to meet demand. For one of Nebraska’s biggest chocolate makers, Baker’s Candies, its workers will make more than 150,000 pounds of their chocolate meltaways between the beginning of November to the end of the year.
1011now.com
Lizzo coming to CHI Health Center in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emmy Award-winning artist Lizzo has announced the second North American leg of her 2022 tour including a stop in Omaha. Lizzo’s “The Special 2OUR” will come to the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 19. Public on sale for the second...
1011now.com
Veteran walks across Nebraska, raises awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska veteran is on a journey, to walk across the state of Nebraska. Jason Hanner is walking for the initiative ‘Walk for Veterans.’ The goal is to raise awareness for veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma, addiction and homelessness.
1011now.com
Living the life of a monk in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Located between corn and bean fields near Schuyler, you’ll find a monastery that offers the chance to learn more about the monastic way of life. Father Thomas Leitner is one of the monks at the monastery. He also works at the St. Benedict Retreat Center nearby. We talked with him about the monks and the monastery.
1011now.com
P!NK announces summer 2023 tour with stop in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - P!NK is bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Omaha in 2023. The pop icon will perform with special guests Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Monday, Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public Monday, Nov....
1011now.com
People’s City Mission to serve thousands of meals over Thanksgiving holiday
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue. The cost of those portraits benefits the Phoenix Remix Animal Rescue based in Lincoln. They are a foster-based rescue that helps put animals in humane societies into foster homes to adjust them to life with a family.
1011now.com
Husker volleyball team celebrates 300th consecutive sellout match
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Husker Volleyball Program celebrated its 300th consecutive sellout match on Friday, a streak that started in 2001. Before the rush of the first serve and the whooping of 8,200 fans after Nebraska’s first score, there’s an army of workers who served in their own way. They even had their own tunnel walk.
1011now.com
No. 22 Huskers, No. 20 Jays set for top 25 battle in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s basketball team hits the road for the first time in 2022-23, renewing its long-standing series with Creighton on Tuesday in Omaha. Tip-off between the No. 22 Huskers (2-0) and No. 20 Bluejays (2-0) at D.J. Sokol Arena is set for 6 p.m.
1011now.com
Overloaded electrical outlet sparks Lincoln house fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said an overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for a house for near 40th and A Streets early Sunday morning. LFR Captain Nancy Crist said crews were called to a report of a kitchen fire inside a home just before 6 a.m. Crist said that once crews were inside, they were able to put out the flames, but faced extensive obstacles in trying to do so. Crist said that further investigating revealed more fire in the basement, which crews then had to go and extinguish. Once that part of the fire was discovered, additional crews were called in to assist with fighting the flames.
1011now.com
Legendary Band Chicago coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multi-Grammy® award-winning band and Rock’ n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced Monday that they will be performing at Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln on May 12, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. A full...
1011now.com
Car flips onto hood after northeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 52nd and Garland Streets on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. According to a reporter at the scene, at least two cars seemed to be involved in the crash. One car has flipped over onto its hood. A fire hydrant near the scene has also been damaged.
1011now.com
Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner archery lessons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -If you’re looking tot try your hand at archery, the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center offers beginner lessons on Saturday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. On Saturday, two new aspiring archers took up bows and let arrows fly. Instructor Elisabeth Hansen is studying to be an elementary teacher, and she brings her patience and passion for education to the training course.
1011now.com
Huskers unveil 2023 baseball schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Head coach Will Bolt announced the 2023 baseball schedule Monday, which features 27 home games at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park for the Huskers. “We have a challenging schedule that will give our student-athletes the opportunity to compete against some of the top teams in college baseball,” said Bolt. “The Big Ten continues to improve every year and our schedule leading up to conference play will help us get ready to compete in our league. I’m excited for our home slate and look forward to playing in front of our great fans at Hawks Field next spring.”
1011now.com
Brick Days brings Lego enthusiasts to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It all starts with one brick, and a little spark of creativity. “I just enjoy how it starts off with one brick, and I can make it into anything,” Burke Ruzicka, a 9-year-old Lego enthusiast said. “Endless possibilities. It’s so realistic and how you can actually interact with them.”
1011now.com
Huskers celebrate 300th consecutive sellout with sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell to 7-19 (1-14 Big Ten). Nebraska has now swept its last five home matches in conference play. Nebraska’s defense had a strong showing, holding Iowa to just 17 kills in the match, tied for the fewest by a Husker opponent this season. The Hawkeyes finished with a -.070 hitting percentage, the lowest hitting percentage by a Husker opponent since 2013 and the best defensive effort by the Huskers in Big Ten play since joining the conference in 2011.Meanwhile, the Huskers hit .305, led by 25 assists from Nicklin Hames.
1011now.com
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s final home football game of 2022 announced
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kickoff time and TV information for Nebraska’s final home football game on the 2022 season was announced late Saturday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said in a statement that the Big Ten Conference has scheduled Saturday’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers for 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.
1011now.com
One dead, seven injured after overnight shooting in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation is underway with OPD Homicide Unit after one person died and seven people were injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning. Officers went to 33rd & Ames a little after 4 a.m. on reports of a shooting and found two victims with gunshot wounds according to the release.
1011now.com
Fur the Love of Christmas Event dresses pets in costumes to help foster-based rescue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pet owners helped out with a good cause Sunday afternoon. Fur the Love of Christmas Event was put on by Cherished Images by Beverly. They took portraits of pets dressed up in holiday costumes, from reindeer to Santa or elves. The cost of those portraits benefits the...
1011now.com
Female veterans tell their stories at Lincoln Veterans Parade
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The city of Lincoln honored its veterans and this year, the parade created a special focus on honoring women veterans. There are over 2 million women veterans in the United States, and 12,000 of them are in Nebraska. On Sunday, hundreds gathered in downtown Lincoln to honor and thank those who have served.
Comments / 0