PC commissioners reject bids to renovate Daffin Park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Four years after being destroyed by Hurricane Michael, Daffin Park still has broken lights, dilapidated sheds and empty playgrounds.
Panama City planned to rebuild the park, but commissioners said the projects have become too expensive.
"We're going to have to shift our sails with the inflation," Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said.
On Tuesday commissioners rejected four bids from contractors to redevelop the park.
The cheapest bid was just under $5 million. City officials believe the project should cost half of that.
"One of my first issues is getting lights back over there because it does make the citizens feel safer," Haligas said. "Also because we will have kids, we still have fields there. They're not to our new standard, but we do have grass and we have some open field opportunity there so I still want kids to be able to have opportunities after it gets dark, especially with the time change."
Haligas believes the city could save millions if they begin the work themselves.
“I really believe we could probably save 30 to 40%. I really do,” Haligas said.
Besides lighting the city also plans to add pathways, improve parking nad renovate baseball fields. They also plan to add basketball and pickleball courts as well as playgrounds.
