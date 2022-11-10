ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, AL

WAFF

Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
CULLMAN, AL
Kait 8

Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line. Police report that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lincoln County inmates found, one dead

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Judge sentences Jimmy Spencer to death for murdering 3 in Guntersville

A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted triple murderer Jimmy Spencer to death Monday after first saying if there was ever a person who deserved a death sentence it is Jimmy Spencer. In October, a jury found Spencer guilty of murdering Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WKRN

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison

One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
californiaexaminer.net

Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly

A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

