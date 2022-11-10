Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Alabama kayaker reports being followed by bright sphere UFORoger MarshGuntersville, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Police capture burglary suspect in Ohatchee, 2 remain on the run
OHATCHEE, Ala. — UPDATE: Police have captured one of three men wanted for burglarizing a jewelry store. Two others remain on the run. Sgt. Jared Pell with Rainbow City police says it started at 7 a.m. when a person saw the men loading up car after stealing items from Riverside Jewelers at 59 Whorton Bend Road.
WAFF
Cullman Police on the search of a robbery suspect
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman Police Department is looking for a suspect after a robbery on Monday evening at Factory Connection. According to the CPD, the subject was wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a gray hat and an orange-colored mask. Officers say the subject was armed but believe...
Kait 8
Escaped inmate found dead, another captured, sheriff’s office says
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF/Gray News) – Authorities found two work release inmates who escaped from custody in Tennesee Saturday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden got away on a Honda Foreman 4-wheeler but had no money or cell...
2 armed suspects sought in Calhoun County
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Two armed suspects are being sought in the Ohatchee community of Calhoun County, police report. According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, there is a large police presence along Hwy. 77 at the Calhoun/Etowah county line. Police report that the two suspects are men who allegedly robbed a jewelry store in […]
WAFF
3 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County drug bust
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the FBI North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people on Nov. 12 after three pounds of methamphetamine was seized. The arrests were made after an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization. According...
WAFF
Judge to sentence man convicted of killing three people on Monday
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of killing three people in Guntersville in 2018 will be sentenced by a judge Monday. In October, a jury found Jimmy Spencer guilty of seven counts of capital murder. After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury deliberated between life in prison without parole and...
Jimmy Spencer formally sentenced to death following triple murder conviction
Spencer was found guilty of seven counts of capital murder on October 26 for the killings of Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in Guntersville in July 2018.
WAFF
Lincoln County inmates found, one dead
FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office found and arrested one of the inmates that escaped custody Saturday night. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden escaped from custody Saturday night on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Henagar woman is located
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Henagar woman.
WAFF
Man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested Saturday morning after robbing a gas station at gunpoint Friday morning. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Corbin Gaines, 27, was arrested without incident Saturday morning. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify him from surveillance video at the gas station.
WAAY-TV
Judge sentences Jimmy Spencer to death for murdering 3 in Guntersville
A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted triple murderer Jimmy Spencer to death Monday after first saying if there was ever a person who deserved a death sentence it is Jimmy Spencer. In October, a jury found Spencer guilty of murdering Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee...
WKRN
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Madison
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Influenza hitting the South hard: TN among states …. The latest flu report from the CDC shows Southeastern and South-Central states are seeing the highest levels of flu activity. Bodycam...
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
Guntersville man charged in fatal overdose released from jail
A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.
Police: 3 injured in Huntsville crash, charges likely
Three people were injured in a head-on crash on Hobbs Island Road in Huntsville Thursday night.
WAFF
Multiple vehicles involved in wreck on Memorial Pkwy. near Drake Avenue
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a wreck on South Memorial Parkway near Drake Avenue on Monday evening. According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. This story will be updated once further information is released.
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
californiaexaminer.net
Early Morning Crash Kills 3 Alabama High School Students, Injures 1 Badly
A morning crash in Cullman County, Alabama, claimed the lives of three high school students and left a fourth in critical condition. According to Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, the wreck occurred on Alabama 91 at County Road 549 at around 1 a.m. The driver lost control of the vehicle around the bend, causing it to crash into a guardrail and a tree.
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Over 1 pound of meth seized in Limestone County drug arrest. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his mother, found dead the next day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrence Co. man shot in the leg by his...
Comments / 0