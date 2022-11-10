Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Adult Activity Center to host National Health and Fitness Fair on Nov. 19
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Adult Activity Center will host a National Health and Fitness Fair on Saturday, November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, local agencies and businesses will provide tips and information on healthcare, lifestyle and coping with chronic illnesses such as dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
KCBD
Wayland esports raises funds for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock
PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Exceeding expectations and their own previous record, Wayland’s ESports raised $1,260 for UMC Children’s Hospital Lubbock and Children’s Miracle Network during a marathon 12-hour game night. Wayland ESports teamed up with Extra Life to play from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Nov....
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
KCBD
Fundraiser planned to help Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray, who spent 62 years as a first responder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray started his public service career as a volunteer firefighter in Idalou at 17-years-old and spent the next 62 years as a first responder. Tiny even helped train and inspire future EMTs, including his friend of 42 years, Gary Vaughn. “When we...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 50 People Still Being Held at the Lubbock County Detention Center
Last week just flew by with all the cloudy days we had but when will the cold and gloom last. It's November and still warm during the day but I want cold temperatures so I can bring out my tiger blanket, get some soup, and watch Jerry Springer all day. I know I am not the only one that would stay home from school sick and that's all you would do to get better.
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
There Is Now An Ice Skating Rink For More Fun In Lubbock This Season
The weather outside might not be frightful and snowing here in Lubbock but you still will be able to ice skate. For the first time ever, Adventure Park will be adding a new attraction for the holiday season that we have never seen before. You will be able to ice skate with your kids, have a date night, have friends get together, whatever you would like.
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
KCBD
TTU School of Music presents IGNITE! at the Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - THE TEXAS TECH SCHOOL OF MUSIC INVITES YOU TO IGNITE! A fast-paced performance featuring the diversity, energy, and artistry of the Texas Tech School of Music. THE CONCERT WILL BE a transient showcase of various ensembles such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland, Mariachi Los...
everythinglubbock.com
East Lubbock Art House receives largest donation from local music festival
LUBBOCK, Texas– Every year Lubbock Live Festival donates a percentage of it’s proceeds to local art organizations. This year’s recipient was East Lubbock Art House receiving a $13,539.03 contribution. East Lubbock Art House Executive Director, Danielle Demertria East says this is the largest donation they have ever...
KCBD
Veterans Day surprise: Lubbock veteran receives mortgage-free home from Habitat for Humanity
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock veteran got a big surprise for Veterans day. Habitat for Humanity has been working on this new mortgage-free home for the last week. Today it was gifted to Matthew Benishek. Christy Reeves, Executive Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity says, “We wanted to plan...
KCBD
Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, The Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure our community’s men, women, and children in need experience the joys of Christmas.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Thelma
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Thelma, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old pocket pittie. Thelma is very outgoing and energetic. She would love someone to play outside with. Thelma is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
New additions to honor veterans at TTU Memorial Circle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University broke ground Friday on two new additions to honor Red Raiders who have fought for our country. The former Dean of the School of Law, Vietnam veteran, Walt Huffman, says these men and women were willing to answer our nation’s call, no matter what happened.
Lubbock man Found Deceased in Home, $5,000 Reward Being Offered
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating the death of a Lubbock man and is asking for the publics help in the case. Officers with the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 on Friday, November 11, at 3:45 p.m. on reports of a body.
KCBD
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened on Quaker Avenue, north of South Loop 289 at around 2:42 p.m.
KCBD
Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
Reward for info on dead man found in Lubbock home Friday
Lubbock Police on Monday repeated the plea for help after a body was found Friday in a residence near the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Police identified the body as Ramon Flores, 66.
Comments / 0