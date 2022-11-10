Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata. It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area. The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land. Both had been severely dehydrated and one...
riviera-maya-news.com
Texas man on top 10 wanted list deported from Mexico to face criminal charges
Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon — The National Migration Institute and the State Investigation Agency has captured one of Texas’10 most wanted fugitives. On Wednesday, José Manuel “H” was arrested and deported to Texas to face charges in a U.S. court. He was wanted on two counts...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
Greg Abbott Loses County With Highest Amount of Border Crossings
Abbott emphasized border security during his reelection bid, but Texas counties along the U.S.-Mexico border backed his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.
San Angelo LIVE!
Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas
Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh and youngest woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
What was the coldest night in Texas History?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in […]
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on International Blvd.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd. No word on if any injuries were reported at this time. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. For...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
kgns.tv
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run. On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of...
kgns.tv
DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo. The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.
Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America
Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust
Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man believed to be tied to a string of car burglaries. According to Laredo Police, the unidentified suspect has burglarized vehicles parked at residences in both Las Bougainvilleas and Woodridge Heights areas over the past week. If...
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
All but 5 Texas counties swung toward Ken Paxton in attorney general race
Paxton improved on his 2018 performance in all but five counties.
Brownsville home prices rising fast — even compared to other Texas cities
Home values in one Texas town grew by $388,174 over the last year – and many other neighborhoods are also seeing astronomical increases.
Comments / 8