Laredo, TX

kgns.tv

Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata. It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area. The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land. Both had been severely dehydrated and one...
ZAPATA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Operation Lone Star: Don't Fear the Reefer...

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

What was the coldest night in Texas History?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — While Texas may not be known for its winter weather, the state has experienced historically drastic drops in temperature over the years — the most notorious being the Great Blizzard of 1899. The arctic temperatures, described by newspapers as the worst freeze ever known in the state, swept across Texas in […]
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Accident reported on International Blvd.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd. No word on if any injuries were reported at this time. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. For...
LAREDO, TX
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

DPS foils 3 human smuggling attempts and shuts down stash house

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Nearly two dozen undocumetned immigrants are taken into custody after authorities foiled three smuggling attempts and shut down a stash in central Laredo. The incident was reported on Nov. 10 just after 5 p.m. when DPS Special Agents along with Border Patrol agents noticed suspicious activity between two parked vehicles in central Laredo.
LAREDO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Out of Shape: Texas Has #1 Most Overweight City in America

Let's face it: the pandemic caused things to happen to our bodies that we haven't gotten over yet. Almost 50 percent of people across the nation gained weight during the height of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a study published earlier this year by the National Library of Medicine. The CDC reported that over 13 percent of Americans are in poor, or at best fair, health overall.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row

On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Bankroll Freddie One Of 45 Arrested In Federal Trafficking Bust

Bankroll Freddie has been arrested in a federal trafficking drug bust. According to KAIT 8, on Wednesday (Nov. 9) three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that impacted central Arkansas, California, and Texas resulted in a total of 80 people indicted and 45 arrested. Two of the inquiries were carried out by the FBI looking into gang violence and drug trafficking. The third, a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, discovered methamphetamine and fentanyl being mailed from California and distributed into the cities of Little Rock Ark., and Pine Bluff Ark., as well as Houston.More from VIBE.comRoddy Ricch Says Canada Border Patrol Still...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgns.tv

Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man believed to be tied to a string of car burglaries. According to Laredo Police, the unidentified suspect has burglarized vehicles parked at residences in both Las Bougainvilleas and Woodridge Heights areas over the past week. If...
LAREDO, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets

Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
ABILENE, TX

