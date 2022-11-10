ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at a Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSET

Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Body found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a body was found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday. Investigators responded to Buxton Street regarding a death investigation when the skeletal remains were found. Winston-Salem police say they will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

