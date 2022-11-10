Read full article on original website
Suspects plead guilty to armed robbery on Randleman Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men pled guilty after robbing a Greensboro business in December 2020, according to Middle District of NC Attorney Sandra J, Hairston. 26-year-old Deante Tre’Devaughn Cheek and 21-year-old Amir Joseph Marshall pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges. Cheek took a guilty plea on...
Man accused of killing gas station clerk in Greensboro will not face the death penalty
GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina is not looking to seek the death penalty against the man accused of shooting and killing a Speedway gas station employee. Attorneys said the suspect, Avion Bell, will be tried for first-degree murder and subject to life without the possibility of parole. The district...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
Police: Officer SUV, 2 of 3 Dodge Challengers stolen from business found in North Carolina
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Several of the vehicles that were stolen from a High Point business, including a High Point Police Department SUV, have been found, according to the HPPD. Investigators said that a 2019 black Dodge Durango, belonging to the department, was stolen at 5:18 a.m. while being repaired at a business on […]
Armed robbery at a Greensboro business
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded Saturday, just after 5pm, to the Super-S-Mart on Bessemer St. in reference to a robbery. Police said a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot. Investigators said the suspect was...
Armed robbery in Greensboro, police searching for suspect
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon. At around 5:04 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Super-S-Mart on 2612 East Bessemer Street in response to a reported robbery of a business. Investigators say that a man armed with a handgun entered […]
WSET
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
Gunfire hits NC home amid family dispute, police say
Shots were fired on Hamilton Street, according to the High Point Police Department.
WBTV
Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide. Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.
Man arrested on North Carolina highway accused of indecent liberties with child
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in North Carolina and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On June 30, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a welfare check and referral from DSS. After an investigation, charges were sought […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating cause of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened in the 4400 block of South Main Street around 7 a.m. on Sunday. Crews were gathered on scene to put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. This content is imported from Twitter....
WXII 12
Greensboro man shot and killed, victim identified according to police
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man killed in a shooting on Pearson Street and Ross Avenue. Officers responded to a call just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday in reference of a shooting. Officers said they found a man shot when they arrived on scene....
Body found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a body was found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday. Investigators responded to Buxton Street regarding a death investigation when the skeletal remains were found. Winston-Salem police say they will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation....
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: 2 people hurt in shooting, crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured after a shooting led to a crash Thursday in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police received multiple calls regarding a shooting and wreck near South Hawthorne Road. Investigators said the victim was driving on Ebert Street just before 9:30 p.m. when a person in a separate car began shooting at them. The victim was shot and then crashed into another car while trying to get away from the gunfire. The suspect fled the area in their vehicle, according to police.
WXII 12
'I thought something was exploding': Winston-Salem neighbor describes shooting, car crash in Ardmore
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem neighbor described a shooting that involved a car crash that happened near his home in Ardmore. Winston-Salem police said they began getting calls about the shooting and a car crash Thursday at 9:24 p.m. Based on their initial investigation, police said a suspect inside...
North Carolina inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped Monday from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison County […]
WXII 12
Winton-Salem police prepping to launch license plate reader
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is planning to implement a new technology system in hopes to decrease crime in the community. The agency has taken part in a Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) pilot program that would use automated license plate readers to identify cars. Officials said...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down US-29 N at 16th St. in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: The northbound lanes of US-29 North have since reopened. The northbound lanes of US-29 North at 16th Street will be temporarily shut down and diverted after a crash Monday night until further notice, according to Police. Drivers are asked to use caution or use alternate...
wfmynews2.com
Felon charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to the 1000 block of Burch Bridge Road in Burlington in reference to a shooting and a man making threats to harm himself and others. Deputies arrived and found Christopher Michael Caulder, 28, and arrested him because of the threatening statements...
