Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.

BURBANK, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO