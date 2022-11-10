Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was believed to be undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to the website, Leno suffered burns on the left side of his face, but his eyes and ears were not damaged.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Killed in Palmdale Crash
One person died Saturday evening and three were injured when two vehicles crashed at a Palmdale intersection. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. at 40th Street East and East Avenue O, California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa told City News Service. He could not confirm reports that one vehicle...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
mynewsla.com
Body of Simi Valley Woman Found in Antelope Valley
The body of a woman who police say vanished from her apartment in Simi Valley has been found in a remote area of the Antelope Valley, and police Monday say her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death. The body of Rachel Castillo, 25, was found in the...
mynewsla.com
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
mynewsla.com
CHP: Young Woman Killed On Mead Valley Street Was Crossing When Hit
An 18-year-old woman struck and killed on a Mead Valley street was in the middle of crossing it when she was hit by a sedan, whose driver lost control and crashed after running into the young woman, authorities said Monday. Rosa Martinez of Moreno Valley was fatally injured about 6...
mynewsla.com
Six Adults Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash at South LA Carnival
Six adults were injured Saturday evening when a Porche SUV drove through a South L.A. street carnival and fled the scene. The hit-and-run crash occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Trinity Street in Historic South-Central Los Angeles, according to Firefighter Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Leaves Woman Hospitalized
A woman allegedly armed with a replica handgun was hospitalized Monday after being hit by a “foam projectile” that was fired at her by Los Angeles police, who also shot at her with firearms but missed, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Woodland Hills Shooting
A man was hospitalized Sunday evening with stable vital signs after being shot multiple times on a Woodland Hills street. The shooting occurred at 8:22 p.m. in the 22100 block of Clarendon Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service. The man in his 30s was...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Compton
A man was shot and killed in Compton Monday. The shooting was reported just before 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of West Fig Street, between Willowbrook and Wilmington avenues, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was...
mynewsla.com
Two French Bulldogs Stolen in Boyle Heights
Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate two French bulldogs that were stolen from their owners in an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge between downtown and Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called just after midnight on Saturday to the area of East Sixth...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Pedestrian Killed by Speeding Vehicle in Perris
Authorities Sunday identified an 18-year-old pedestrian who was fatally struck by a vehicle that witnesses claimed was speeding at 90 mph in Perris. The crash was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 21100 block of Nandina Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Witnesses told the CHP that a...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized after another man shot him in the lower body on a Long Beach street, authorities said Monday. Officers responded at 10:45 p.m. Sunday to a report of gunshots in the 600 block of West Fourth Street in the downtown area, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores.
mynewsla.com
Procession, Memorial Honors Life of El Monte Police Chief Ben Lowry
A memorial service, including a solemn procession of law enforcement officers, was being held Monday for El Monte Police Department Chief Ben Lowry, who died last month of cancer at age 45. Law enforcement from across the Southland gathered Monday morning for the procession from the El Monte Civic Center...
mynewsla.com
Whittier-Area Man Who Died After Argument with Neighbor ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a 74-year-old man who was found dead on the porch of his home in an unincorporated area south of Whittier following an argument with a neighbor. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of David Stanley’s death, the coroner’s office...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Head-On Crash in Moreno Valley
Two people died Sunday evening and two were injured in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley. Witnesses reported the crash at 8:57 p.m. on Gilman Springs Road at Bridge Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and two patients with serious injuries...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Injured in Koreatown; Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver
A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Koreatown before sunrise Monday and the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was walking southbound across Third Street at Western Avenue just before 5:55 a.m. when the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound struck them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in French Valley Collision
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a collision with a car in French Valley. The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Benton Road near Beech Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicles impacted for reasons still under investigation. No other details were immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Injured In Long Beach Hit-And-Run Dies
A bicyclist struck by a car earlier this month in Long Beach has died at a hospital, and police Monday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist. Samuel Juarez Rivera, 71, of Long Beach was injured about 6:25 a.m. Nov. 4 at Anaheim Street and Walnut Avenue, and he died on Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
