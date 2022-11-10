ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

48,000 University of California academic workers on strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of academic employees across the University of California’s 10 campuses walked off the job Monday, demanding better pay and benefits in what union leaders say could be the largest work stoppage the prestigious public university system has ever faced. The unions...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy