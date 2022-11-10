Read full article on original website
PULLMAN -- During his Monday press conference, Washington State head man Jake Dickert was asked about Arizona QB Jayden de Laura's comments on playing the Cougs this Saturday (11 a.m., TV: Pac-12 Network). Here's what he said. Dickert avoided any stirring comments despite multiple inquiries. "I'm not a big believer...
JAYDEN DE LAURA won't be the first former Washington State quarterback to line up against the Cougars when his old team travels to Tucson on Saturday to take on his new club, Arizona's 4-6 Wildcats. That note of trivia belongs to Carl Bonnell, who enrolled part-time at WSU as a grayshirt in 2002 and then transferred to Washington in 2003 and started for the Dawgs in the 2006 Apple Cup.
ASU defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson breaks down the importance of the last to games as it pertains to the Sun Devils.
ASU defensive coordinator explains why he thinks Shaun Aguano should be put under contract as ASU's full-time head coach after this season.
Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide out Mikey Matthews took his final official visit over the weekend to Washington State.
