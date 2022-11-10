JAYDEN DE LAURA won't be the first former Washington State quarterback to line up against the Cougars when his old team travels to Tucson on Saturday to take on his new club, Arizona's 4-6 Wildcats. That note of trivia belongs to Carl Bonnell, who enrolled part-time at WSU as a grayshirt in 2002 and then transferred to Washington in 2003 and started for the Dawgs in the 2006 Apple Cup.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO